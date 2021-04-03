Florida COVID update for Saturday: More than 6,000 cases for third day in a row. 67 deaths

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,017 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the third consecutive day with cases over 6,000, which is the most since early March. The state also announced 67 new deaths. Of those who died, 66 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,077,032 coronavirus cases and 34,306 deaths. Among those who died, 33,652 were residents and 654 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 93,055 residents tested on Good Friday — about 11,000 fewer than on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 6.1% to 6.31%.

About 3.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report. That’s about 16% of the state’s population, according to the New York Times database. So far, 258,295 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 3,338,777 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,412 new cases and 10 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 449,891 cases and 5,900 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 332,066 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 43,091 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 404,830 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.8% to 6.78%. The 14-day average is 6.31% as of Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

Broward County added 783 cases and 14 deaths, moving its totals to 217,060 cases and 2,699 deaths.

In Broward, 236,611 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 21,734 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 291,161 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.76% to 7.16%.

Palm Beach County reported 433 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 132,961 cases and 2,661 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 164,179 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 16,911 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 273,579 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.97% to 6.57%.

Monroe County added 29 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,504 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Keys, 11,716 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 633 have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 12,508 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.63% to 8.62%.

COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Friday, April 2

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,894 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 538; Broward, 450; Palm Beach, 178; and Monroe, three, the agency said.

This report will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Be Prepared for This the Night You Get Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Warn

    COVID vaccine side effects tend to be pretty predictable: a sore arm here, a headache there, sometimes fatigue or a minor fever. But doctors are now acknowledging a far stranger side effect which they say patients are anecdotally sharing following their shots. The phenomenon, they say, arrives the night following the COVID vaccine and tends to be more frequently reported after the second dose. Thankfully, while it may be odd or even a little alarming, doctors say it’s unlikely cause for concern. Read on to find out which strange side effect may strike on the night of your vaccine, and for another side effect that's baffling the medical world, check out The Strange New COVID Vaccine Side Effect That's Confusing Even Doctors.Read the original article on Best Life. 1 You may experience strange or vivid dreams. Patients have been reporting a highly unanticipated side effect following the COVID vaccine: vivid dreams. CBS4 Medical Editor, David Hnida, MD, recently reported that he’s heard several of these patient stories in the wild, noting that many of the anecdotes he’s heard personally seem to involve “outer space.”“Flying to the moon, planting the flag on the moon. Even somebody going out and taking Abraham Lincoln to get a Big Mac and having the staff want him to autograph the bills. We really think it has something to do with the immune response,” said Hnida. “They are temporary,” he adds. And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Lots of people say they've experienced them. Many vaccine recipients have taken to Twitter to report their own strange vaccine dreams after real estate attorney Richard Vetstein reported his experience via the platform. “Aside from the flu-like symptoms and general 'vax fog' for 24-36 hours, the strangest thing were [sic] the weird dreams.” He followed up by explaining in a second post, “One of them was, I saved a Belgian town from the Nazis, so that was interesting. The other one, I was on the Titanic… You wake up, and you’re like, ‘what was that?'” he said.As Vetstein’s post gained traction, more people chimed in to report their own experiences. “A bunch of people commented they also had weird dreams, too, after the vaccine,” he said. Others marveled that they hadn’t made the connection between the dreams and the vaccine until seeing Vetstein’s post: “I have a whole text thread with my besties about my weird dreams last week and I never tied it to the vaccine which I got at the same time!” said one user. And to decode your weird dream, check out The Secret Meaning of 60 Common Dreams, According to Experts. 3 It may happen because the vaccine interrupts our sleep cycles. The phenomenon hasn’t been formally researched, so we can’t conclusively say why some people are experiencing such strange dreams after vaccination. But doctors speculate that as your immune response surges in reaction to the shot and triggers other side effects, those may disrupt your sleep cycle ultimately making your dreams more memorable.“They’re expecting to experience fever, muscle pain, headache and they’re probably not sleeping well,” Dan Shade, MD, a sleep specialist at the Allegheny Health Network, told CBSN Pittsburgh. “The most common reason we remember dreams is our sleep is disrupted,” he added. 4 …But they shouldn’t concern you too much. Sure, your dreams may leave you feeling a little unsettled or confused, but rest assured that your vivid dreams are most likely nothing to worry about. Doctors say that whether they’re the physiological result of your immune system or the psychological culmination of a long and arduous year, they haven't been linked with any other negative effects.“I think the bottom line, if you have anything weird going on, the most important thing to know is you’re not alone and they are generally not of great concern,” Hnida said. And for more on the COVID vaccine's side effects, check out Doing This After Your Vaccine Can Make Side Effects Worse, Doctors Say

  • Nursing home scandal 'the most serious' of Cuomo's misconduct: VoicesForSeniors co-founder

    Vivian Zayas, whose mother died in a New York nursing home, provides insight into Gov. Cuomo’s mounting scandals on ‘Fox and Friends.’

  • Mossimo Giannulli Was Released from Prison Early

    He'll serve the rest of his sentence at home.

  • Wired and tired after months of COVID-19 distress, it's time to recover our mental health

    To fully bounce back from COVID, we need a dose of reassurance and a plan for recovery. We need science under our feet and doctors at our back.

  • Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old

    Johnson & Johnson has expanded a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 17 years old, the drugmaker announced Friday. The ongoing, placebo-controlled trial was initially designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the shots for people ages 18 and older. The company now plans to test its vaccine in “a small number” of 16- and 17-year-olds before ...

  • Italy enters 3-day Easter lockdown amid vaccination snags

    Italy entered a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown Saturday to deter Easter travel and get-togethers even as the country's variant-fueled spike in new infections began to wane. The government had announced last month that it would place all regions into the strictest “red zone” lockdown over the Easter weekend to limit the chances of contagion, taking the same precautions it enforced over Christmas and New Year’s. “People are tired, but they are aware that protecting health is essential in these times,” said Maj. Fabio Palletta, a Carabinieri military police officer manning a checkpoint in Rome on Saturday, one of many set up around the country this weekend to ensure people on the roads were authorized to travel.

  • Amur Tiger at Michigan Zoo Euthanized After Suffering from an Age-Related Illness

    "I will miss him greatly," said zookeeper Annie Marcum, who worked with the animal since he was five months old

  • Florida bans 'vaccine passports'; California to allow indoor gatherings starting April 15; CDC travel guidance: Live COVID-19 updates

    Moderna can put 50% more vaccine dosage in each vial, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • DOJ investigation into Matt Gaetz looking at allegations he paid women, who were recruited online, for sex, NYT reports

    Sources told the New York Times that Gaetz and Joel Greenberg connected with women online and had sex with them. Gaetz has denied ever paying for sex.

  • 6 Expert-Approved Ways to Lose Belly Fat

    Expert-approved, smart, and doable.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    A train in Taiwan has derailed inside a tunnel killing dozens of people.Around 70 passengers are still trapped and 40 others have been taken to hospital, in what is Taiwan's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.The train had been travelling from Taipei to Taitung when it apparently hit a truck and came off the rails north of Hualien.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact.Taiwan's fire department said there had been some 350 people on board the train.Many of them were reported to have been standing because it was so full.More than 80 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages, but the others are harder to reach.The accident happened at the start of the long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.The last major train derailment in Taiwan was in 2018, which left 18 people dead.

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Hunter Biden opens up about an emotional drug intervention by his father during the 2020 presidential campaign

    President Joe Biden's son told "CBS This Morning" about a teary embrace that took place while he was struggling with crack cocaine addiction.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 3

    “Un-American to its core.” Gov. Henry McMaster and fellow Republicans speak out against vaccine passports.

  • Tesla 1Q sales of 185K more than double last year's numbers

    Tesla says it delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry. Tesla lists no production figures for its older models, the S sedan and X SUV, during the quarter, but it delivered just over 2,000 of them. Shares of Tesla Inc. are down more than 9% so far this year as some of the shine wore off electric vehicle and tech stocks, which had experienced a big runup last year.

  • Egypt's leader hopes refloating of stuck Suez Canal ship does the same for his reputation

    With challenges mounting at home and abroad, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi tries to capitalize on the freeing of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Greinke, Astros shut down rival A's to win opener 8-1

    Astros manager Dusty Baker hoped to get five strong innings from Zack Greinke on opening day. The veteran righty gave Houston a little more. Greinke pitched six shutout innings, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman homered back-to-back in the eighth, and Houston hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Thursday night.