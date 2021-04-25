Florida COVID update for Sunday: 4,671 cases, 37 deaths, current hospitalizations plunge

David J. Neal
·3 min read

A statistical cliff dive in current hospitalizations, one of the most reliable indicators of COVID-19 spread, overshadowed the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,455 people in Florida hospitals with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis, almost 25% less than Saturday.

Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends. This Sunday’s report said there were 4,671 new COVID-19 cases, 36 residents and one non-resident whose death was caused by COVID-19.

For the coronavirus pandemic, Florida reports 2,208,584 cases, 34,848 resident deaths and 35,534 total deaths.

Saturday’s state-wide positive test rate was 6.95%, the highest in five days.

Does COVID test positivity still matter? Vaccines are upending trusted virus metrics

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

All the vaccination numbers were lower this Sunday, probably reflecting the effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hold.

Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 33,327 people have received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second COVID vaccine dose of the two-shot vaccines, meaning 5,758,162 people are fully vaccinated.

Miami-Dade County: The state reported 7,718 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 760,881 in Miami-Dade are fully vaccinated.

Broward: Another 2,164 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 513,799.

Palm Beach: After 2,886 people completed their vaccine treatment, 423,321 in Palm Beach County have completed a vaccine regimen.

Monroe: Another 59 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 22,644 have done so.

New ID program expands vaccine access for immigrants and other vulnerable Broward residents

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 878 more people who tested positive and 13 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 478,660 cases and 6,112 deaths.

The positive test rate on Saturday was 5.93%, according to the county-by-county breakdown, the lowest of at least the last two weeks.

Broward County reported another 567 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 233,165 cases and 2,865 deaths.

The positive test rate was 6.47% on Saturday, ending a run of consecutive days under 6% at five.

Palm Beach County reported 308 new cases (141,558 for the pandemic) and zero deaths (2,742).

Saturday’s positive rate was 8.24%, the only day in the last two weeks over 8.0%.

Monroe County reported 19 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,836 cases and 49 deaths.

Will Moderna COVID vaccine need a third dose? Here’s what we know so far

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:46 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 2,455 people hospitalized, 816 less than than 2:46 p.m. Saturday, a 24.9% plummet. South Florida’s two largest counties were part of this drop, compared to Saturday: Miami-Dade, down 42 to 526; Broward, down 107 to 353; Palm Beach, up nine to 203; and Monroe staying at one.

Recommended Stories

  • UK economy set to grow faster than the U.S. this year - Goldman

    Britain looks set to see faster economic growth than the United States this year as the country races ahead with its vaccination programme after its slump in 2020, Goldman Sachs said on Sunday. The bank said in a note to clients that it now expects British gross domestic product to grow by a "striking" 7.8% this year, "above our expectations for the U.S." A Reuters poll of analysts published on April 13 showed an average forecast for growth of 5.0% in the UK, the world's fifth-biggest economy in 2021.

  • Canadians Crossing Border in Taxis to Avoid Hotel Quarantine for Air Travelers

    Canada's required, expensive three-day hotel quarantines are only required if you fly in. Taxi and limo services are getting besieged with budget-minded Canadians.

  • Covid: Countries send aid to ease India's oxygen emergency

    The UK is sending oxygen machines and ventilators while France and the US are also sending supplies.

  • U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday. Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help India, the world's largest democracy and a strategic ally in President Joe Biden's efforts to counter China, as it grapples with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.

  • JetBlue and American Airlines Add Routes as Alliance Faces Antitrust Scrutiny

    Last July, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced a wide-ranging partnership designed to improve their competitive positions in New York and Boston. Last week, American and JetBlue rolled out the next phase of their alliance, again announcing dozens of new routes. With antitrust regulators at the Department of Justice taking a closer look at the airlines' plans to cooperate, the timing couldn't have been better.

  • 'Outrageous': New York man hospitalized in critical condition after latest anti-Asian attack

    An Asian man was hospitalized in New York after being knocked down and kicked in the head, in yet another attack on Asians during the pandemic.

  • Gold gains as rising COVID-19 cases, easing U.S. dollar boost appeal

    Gold prices gained on Monday as rising coronavirus cases boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, supported by a weaker dollar as investors await this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while auto-catalyst palladium was little changed after scaling historic highs last week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $$1,781.90 per ounce. Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.

  • Chuck Schumer aims to mock Larry Kudlow with 'plant-based beer' Oscars tweet, confuses everybody

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants everyone to know he watched the Oscars, with alcohol in hand, like a normal person. The photo he posted on social media, did not, however, reflect how most people watch the Academy Awards — in a hardback chair, about 18 inches from the screen — and unless you spent a lovely spring weekend obsessing about politics (which, to be fair, would include many people on Twitter), you probably have no idea what he meant by "plant-based beer." Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer. Thanks Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Wk8MQnjkUf — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2021 Yes, beer is plant-based — typically, malted grain, hops, yeast, water, and whatever other plant-based (non-meat, usually) ingredients a brewer dreams up to add. But Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former White House economic adviser, used the phrase on his show Friday, when trying to paint President Biden's proposed emissions cut as the ultimate July 4th spoiler. For those confused Larry Kudlow said that Biden will force people to drink plant based beers. Just Shumer throwing some shade! pic.twitter.com/ACLrLtwVzs — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) April 26, 2021 As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale points out, Biden has not proposed any modification to the American diet, and the University of Michigan researchers who published the study linking less meat consumption with lower carbon emissions are reportedly just as confused about how this happened as everyone else. This stuff is completely imaginary. Biden has not proposed any limit on Americans’ meat consumption. What happened: 1) The Daily Mail ran an article that dishonestly connected Biden’s climate plan with a not-at-all-about-Biden study. 2) Others on the right just ran with this. pic.twitter.com/VRB52TPmUj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 25, 2021 So, that's what the "plant-based beer" comment was about. Schumer's TV viewing posture remains an enduring mystery. More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

  • County commissioner calls for patience as protests continue in Elizabeth City, Raleigh

    Protesters want to see the video capturing Andrew Brown’s death, but a county leader says they need to be patient while the shooting is investigated.

  • L.A. County Reports 16 New Covid-19 Deaths & 443 New Positive Cases

    On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new Covid-19 data, reporting 16 new deaths and 443 new positive cases of the virus. While the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease across the County as more vaccines are given, the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in […]

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Alan Kim Schools Grown-Ups Everywhere on How to Pose on the Oscars Red Carpet

    Are you guys taking notes?

  • Republican lawmaker says GOP Sen. Ron Johnson's vaccine comments 'hurt' goal

    "I believe that we should all have confidence," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "We should get vaccinated."

  • A Florida family has been indicted after posing as 'church' and selling industrial bleach as 'miracle' cure for COVID-19, HIV, and cancer

    The Grenons are accused of selling a fake "Miracle Mineral Solution" that they claimed cured Alzheimer's, diabetes malaria, and autism, DOJ says.

  • 'I will not return to work': Myanmar coup cripples healthcare system

    Myanmar's medical workers are finding themselves torn between their patients and a military government.

  • Heavy rains worsen growing environmental problem in Europe

    Rounds of heavy rainfall plagued the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe during the end of December and into January, bringing to light a growing environmental problem in countries hopeful to one day join the European Union. As is typical after storms from the Mediterranean Sea sweep across Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the rivers swelled with rainwater which pulls in waste from illegal and overfilled landfills located near the banks. Along the Drina River in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a floating barrier was built to keep the waste from floating farther down the river and slowing down the hydropower plants. According to Euronews, a second barrier was built to collect any trash that makes it past the first. Trucks and machines are stationed at power plants along the Drina River and across the region during heavy rain events to remove the trash that breaks past these floating barriers and collects at the hydropower dams. This was the case after the bouts of heavy rainfall during late December and January. A thick layer of trash accumulated on the Potpeć Lake in Serbia, with plastics, rusty metal scraps, tree trunks and reportedly a coffin littering the water, The Associated Press (AP) said. Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, received 8.26 inches (219 mm) of rain in December and 6.60 inches (168 mm) of rain in January. Normal rainfall amounts are 2.69 inches (68 mm) in December and 1.62 inches (41 mm) in January. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, rainfall in December reached 1.61 inches (41 mm) and 4.27 inches (108 mm) in January. Normal rainfall amounts for each month are 1.82 inches (46 mm) and 1.72 inches (44 mm), respectively. Even when it isn't raining, piles of burning trash can be seen from the roads and plastic bags cling to tree branches. The buildup of this waste issue has been decades in the making with officials blaming it on neglect and a lack of efficient waste-management policies in Serbia and Bosnia, according to the AP. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Many of the countries in the Balkan Peninsula are still recovering from a series and wars and crises that destabilized the region in the 1990s. As the countries try to build economies that lag far behind the rest of Europe, environmental issues are not considered the top priority. The burning of this excess trash also adds to the hazardous levels of air pollution many cities in the Balkans face. Environmentalists in the region warn that many landfills are leaking toxic materials into rivers due to poor management, which threatens ecosystems, wildlife and the health of the surrounding communities. The Drina River and one of its tributaries, the Lim River, are two major rivers in the Balkans, and trash flows were reported in each during the start of the year. During the summer months, adventures and rafters flock to these emerald-colored rivers to enjoy the winding waterways and seemingly pristine nature. Edita Slatina said she used to visit the Lim River with her parents on the weekend as a child, now she says it pains her to take her son there. "We need a solution as soon as possible," she told Euronews, adding that she would like for him to be able to go the Lim River to swim and catch fish with his grandfather. "I would like this place to be memorable for my son also." Jugoslav Jovanovic, from Serbia's state-run Srbijavode company that is in charge of the country's water system, stated that focusing on clearing the trash from the dams year after year, which only ends up back in the landfills, is not a real solution. "We must find common ground and solve this by joining forces," he stated in an interview with the AP. Authorities from Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, have held meetings to discuss the ongoing issue, but as of early 2021, little progress has been made. Finding a way to efficiently manage the waste in Serbia and Bosnia is just one hurdle the countries face in an effort to join the European Union. The first step for a country to join the European Union is to meet the key criteria for accession, which includes stable institutions that guarantee democracy, the rule of law, human rights and a functioning market economy that can cope with competition and market forces in the European Union. Additional conditions, mainly relating to regional cooperation and good neighborly relations, were added for the countries in the Western Balkans. According to Emerging Europe, accession negotiations are underway for Serbia and Montenegro, and Albania and North Macedonia were recognized as official candidates in 2020. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina is considered a "potential candidate," with many changes required based on the complicated structure of the country's government. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • South Florida hospitals are admitting more COVID-19 patients as variants spread

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s hospitals are filling up again with COVID-19 patients, and doctors fear coronavirus variants could be behind the uptick. The number of patients hospitalized with the disease has been heading upward all month, even with a fourth of Floridians fully vaccinated and 2 million who already had COVID. The uptick comes as five “variants of concern” are spreading in ...

  • Vaccinated Americans might be able to add Europe to their summer travel plans

    Having the US administer "European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines" gave the president of the European Commission reason to project summer travel.

  • Emmi Explains: What is herd immunity?

    Experts say that herd immunity is the key to ending the coronavirus pandemic. But what exactly is herd immunity and how do we get there?&nbsp;Yahoo News Producer&nbsp;Emmi&nbsp;Vélez&nbsp;explains.

  • Sending extra AstraZeneca vaccine supply to India under 'active consideration': Fauci

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on "This Week."