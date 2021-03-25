Florida COVID update for Thursday: 5,773 cases, 107 deaths as more than 10% get vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 5,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 109 new deaths. Of those who died, 107 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,027,429 coronavirus cases and 33,589 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,957 were residents and 632 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 103,973 residents tested on Wednesday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 6% to 5.58%.

More than 2.9 million Floridians — about 12% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report. So far, 194,638 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,724,625 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,252 new cases and 16 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 438,704 cases and 5,767 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 331,186 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 33,020 have have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 309,835 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.87% to 5.48%. The 14-day average was 6.25% on Wednesday.

▪ Broward County added 714 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 210,462 cases and 2,614 deaths.

In Broward, 211,954 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 15,973 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 238,504 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.86% to 5.87%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 449 new cases and 23 new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 129,478 cases and 2,626 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 143,851 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 11,925 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 244,562 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.64% to 5.84%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,304 cases and 48 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,637 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 441 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 10,673 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.85% to 6.41%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,805 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 530; Broward, 481; Palm Beach, 186; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 547 COVID-19 patients, up from 447 on Tuesday. There were 80 new patients and 100 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.