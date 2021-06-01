Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,937 cases and 97 deaths across the holiday weekend

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,937 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Memorial Day weekend. The state also announced 97 new deaths. Of those who died, 95 were residents.

The count includes cases and deaths that Florida would have normally reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,326,755 coronavirus cases and 37,609 deaths. Among those who died, 36,869 were residents and 740 were nonresidents.

The state’s percent positivity increased from 3.59% to 3.89% from Sunday to Monday.

More than eight million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,100 new cases and 16 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 501,423 cases and 6,440 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 359,734 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,196,411 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.40% to 2.62% from Sunday to Monday.

▪ Broward County reported 484 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 245,036 cases and 3,077 deaths.

In Broward, 220,820 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 779,883 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.48% to 2.13% from Sunday to Monday.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 379 new cases and six new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,656 cases and 2,881 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 138,335 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 607,963 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.84% to 3.90% from Sunday to Monday.

▪ Monroe County did not report any new cases but did report one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,091 cases and 51 deaths.

In Monroe, 9,197 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 33,734 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 0.57% to 0.86% from Sunday to Monday.

▪ Manatee County reported 120 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic total at 39,913 cases and 688 deaths.

In Manatee, 33,048 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 155,502 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.36% to 6.35% from Sunday to Monday.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 1,881 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 316; Broward, 232; Palm Beach, 103; Monroe, 1; and Manatee, 23, the agency said.