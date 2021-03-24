Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,143 cases, 30 deaths. Positivity dips in Miami, Broward

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 31 new deaths. Of those who died, 30 were residents.

The number of cases and deaths showed a smaller day-to-day growth compared to the numbers reported on Tuesday. Positivity percentages also dipped in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,021,656 coronavirus cases and 33,480 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,850 were residents and 630 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 86,446 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 6.47% to 6%.

More than 2.8 million Floridians — about 10 percent of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report. So far, 186,836 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,666,831 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Wednesday, March 24

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,058 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 437,452 cases and 5,751 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 329,326 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 31,727 have have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 297,156 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.18% to 5.87%. The 14-day average was 6.23% on Tuesday.

Broward County added 578 cases and six deaths, moving its totals to 209,748 cases and 2,609 deaths.

In Broward, 207,751 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 15,446 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 232,734 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.54% to 5.86%.

Palm Beach County reported 409 new cases and one new death, bringing its cumulative count to 129,029 cases and 2,603 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 138,905 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 11,561 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 241,042 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.16% to 5.64%.

Monroe County added 19 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,283 cases and 48 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,290 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 414 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 10,488 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.8% to 5.85%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 2,882 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 544; Broward, 436; Palm Beach, 194; and Monroe, seven, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 447 COVID-19 patients, down from 580 on Monday. There were 59 new patients and 82 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

