Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,885 new cases, 42 deaths as positivity bumps up

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,885 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 42 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,096,747 coronavirus cases and 34,476 deaths. Among those who died, 33,822 were residents and 654 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 83,246 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 6.89% to 6.95%.

More than 3.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Wednesday, April 7

COVID-19 in Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,060 new cases and six new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 454,405 cases and 5,930 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 353,232 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 56,574 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 445,027 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity held at 6.98%. The 14-day average was 6.59% on Wednesday’s New Normal report.

Broward County added 819 cases and three new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 219,792 cases and 2,709 deaths.

In Broward, 244,061 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 27,345 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 315,051 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 8.06% to 7.22%.

Palm Beach County reported 501 new cases and three deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 134,337 cases and 2,679 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 173,430 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 22,837 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 285,429 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.33% to 6.85%.

Monroe County added 18 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,551 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,524 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 756 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 13,771 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.20% to 5.01%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,045 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 539; Broward, 430; Palm Beach, 180; and Monroe, four, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 564 COVID-19 patients, up from 533 on Monday. There were 86 new patients and 68 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

