Florida cruise hits rough seas and pier. How the incident affected passengers and trip

The Carnival Magic encountered rough sailing on Tuesday morning, forcing the Florida-based cruise ship to briefly leave one port in Jamaica while many passengers were still onshore. But the ship then went to a nearby port and picked up the people, the company told the Miami Herald on Tuesday night.

The incident happened while the ship was in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Port Canaveral, on Florida’s Space Coast, is listed as the ship’s home port.

“Strong winds and swells caused the pier fender to collapse under pressure, and the ship made contact with the pier,” the company said in a statement.

The Carnival Magic then left the area “for the safety of everyone on board,” the company said, “and later docked at another nearby pier so that guests who went ashore Tuesday morning could rejoin the ship.”

Damage to the ship and pier wasn’t immediately clear.

Carnival said passengers were never stranded. “Our guests were not and would never be left behind.” People ashore “were taken care of by the Carnival team and shore excursion partners.”

The company said no one was hurt and that ship services continued to operate.

The Carnival Magic stayed in Ocho Rios on Tuesday night, canceling a Wednesday visit to Grand Cayman.

The 1,004-foot vessel is a Dream class, large-scale, bow-to-stern cruise ship with a capacity of 3,690 guests.

Carnival Cruise Line is part of the parent company Carnival Corp., headquartered in Miami-Dade County.

This report will be updated.