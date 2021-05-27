Florida Cruise Tests Rules; U.K. Opening in Doubt: Virus Update

Florida Cruise Tests Rules; U.K. Opening in Doubt: Virus Update
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said it had been cleared to resume cruises in the U.S. starting with a June 26 embarkation from Florida, even though the state has banned proof-of-vaccination forms required for the voyage. California will offer $116.5 million in prizes to encourage vaccinations.

The pandemic in the U.S. is likely to end the way it began -- with Black and Latino residents suffering a disproportionate amount of the pain and suffering, according to Covid-Net. Meanwhile, most people in the U.S. plan to spend the Memorial Day weekend much like before the pandemic, a Quinnipiac University poll showed.

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether England’s economy can fully reopen as planned on June 21, warning that the virus variant first identified in India continues to spread across Britain.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 168.7 million; deaths exceed 3.5 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.78 billion doses have been givenU.S. Spotlight: Blacks and Latinos suffer a disproportionate amount of Covid painSeychelles’s Covid mysteries pit anti-vaxxers against scientistsGeneration of Covid orphans at risk of exploitation in IndiaWhere are we in hunting for the coronavirus’s origin?: QuickTake

Purdue to Offer Scholarships for Shots (6:54 a.m. HK)

Add Purdue University to the list of institutions and governments offering tuition incentives to young people to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ten Purdue students will be randomly selected to receive almost $10,000, the cost of annual undergraduate in-state tuition, the West Lafayette, Indiana, school said Thursday. Students must show proof of their shot by July 15.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the state is raffling off 50 four-year full-tuition college scholarships to boost the number of teens getting shots. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Twitter announced the first winner of a four-year, full-ride scholarships to a public college in the state.

Maryland Adds More Than 500 Deaths (6:15 a.m. HK)

Maryland added 517 fatalities to its toll, previously uncounted deaths involving people with confirmed Covid-19 cases. Another 21 deaths were listed as probable, the state’s department of health announced Thursday. The revision increases Maryland’s death toll since the pandemic began by about 5%, to almost 9,600.

California Joins Vaccine Sweepstakes (5:08 p.m. NY)

California officials who have spent months urging residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus now hope $116.5 million in prizes will sweeten the deal.

Under the state’s new “Vax for the Win” campaign, launched Thursday, residents 12 years or older who are at least partially vaccinated will be eligible for cash prizes awarded in a series of three drawings.

The first two, on June 4 and June 11, will select a total of 30 winners to receive $50,000 apiece, if they complete their inoculations. In the final drawing, on June 15, 10 residents will win $1.5 million each.

Separately in Los Angeles, those who get their inoculations at a number of locations across the county will be eligible to win season tickets to the L.A. Kings and L.A. Galaxy.

Idaho No. 2 Stages Mask Coup (4:51 p.m. NY)

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin swept away most of Idaho’s remaining mask mandates -- while Governor Brad Little was out of state and without consulting him. Idaho never had a statewide mask mandate but her executive order swept away remaining rules for local government institutions, including public schools. The order does not cover healthcare facilities.

Last week, McGeachin announced she would run for governor, though her fellow Republican, Little, in his first term, has not said whether he will run for re-election. Little, attending a meeting of the Republican Governors Association in Tennessee, returns Thursday night.

U.S. Covid Inequities Persist (3:07 p.m. NY)

While things have improved for all Americans, Black people are still being hospitalized with Covid-19 at twice the rates of White people, according to Covid-Net, a hospital surveillance network for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disparities reflect the same long-running inequities in health care and wealth that have contributed to higher rates of diabetes and obesity. But they also underscore the urgency for the U.S. to improve its vaccination campaign in the Black community.

It’s clear that Black and Hispanic communities want the vaccines more than now-famously hesitant groups such as Republicans and White Evangelical Christians -- and yet they’ve received fewer by comparison.

U.S. Vaccine Readiness Rises in Poll (2:45 p.m. NY)

Most people in the U.S. plan to spend the Memorial Day weekend much like before the pandemic, while about one in four adults say they don’t plan to get vaccinated, according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday.

Those planning to get a Covid shot or already vaccinated rose to 72% compared to 68% in a poll published April 14. The share saying they don’t plan to get immunized declined to 23% from 27%, according to Quinnipiac.

Asked if they’ll spend the Memorial Day weekend much the same way as before the pandemic, 73% agreed. President Joe Biden said Thursday that 50% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

Chile Plans More Virus Debt (2:15 p.m. NY)

Chile will tap bond markets to help finance $10.8 billion worth of fresh measures aimed at confronting a persistent coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said.

Expanded aid for families and cash transfers to small companies announced by President Sebastian Pinera will enlarge the deficit, Cerda told Radio Futuro on Thursday. The measures will be paid for by windfalls from higher copper prices, the government’s sovereign funds and extra debt, he said.

N.Y. Requires Paid Leave for Side Effects (2:05 p.m. NY)

New Yorkers that have side effects from the coronavirus vaccine can take a sick day without losing wages, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

The announcement comes as vaccine rates are plateauing in the state and nationally. Over 10 million New Yorkers, about 64.4% of those aged 18 or older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 9 million are fully vaccinated, Cuomo said.

North Carolina Passes 1 Million Cases (1:06 p.m. NY)

North Carolina became the 10th U.S. state to pass 1 million Covid-19 cases, reporting another 849 infections on Thursday, state data show. Cases and hospitalizations have been falling steadily, though deaths have been relatively flat, passing 13,000 this week.

Almost 43% of people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, below a national average nearing 50%, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Germany to Vaccinate Young Teens (12:17 p.m. NY)

Germany plans to expand Covid-19 inoculations to children aged 12 and older starting June 7 as Europe’s largest economy seeks a way out of the pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized that immunizations for children would be voluntary and wouldn’t impact school participation. The vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE would likely be approved for this age group in the coming days, she said Thursday after a meeting with leaders of Germany’s 16 states.

U.K. Reopening ‘in the Balance’ (12:03 p.m. NY)

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the spread of the variant first identified in India means it’s too early to say whether stage four of the reopening of the economy in England can go ahead on June 21 as planned.

A formal assessment of data on cases and hospitalizations will be published before June 14, Hancock told lawmakers, and the lifting of remaining restrictions will only happen “if it’s safe.”

The U.K. on May 27 reported 3,542 more people tested positive, up from yesterday’s daily figure of 3,180.

Portugal Battles New Surge (11:59 a.m. NY)

Portugal’s government approved a series of measures to contain a surge in the number of cases in Lisbon and the Tagus valley, Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

These measures include increasing the number of tests to detect and isolate people infected with the coronavirus in order to control the pandemic, Vieira da Silva said.

Florida Cruise Cleared (11:55 a.m. NY)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said it had been cleared to resume cruises in the U.S. starting with a June 26 embarkation from Florida’s Port Everglades on Celebrity Edge, which is part of its Celebrity Cruises brand.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given cruise lines two paths back to the seas: they can require and verify that 95% of passengers and 98% of crew are vaccinated, or they can prove their Covid-safety to the government through no-revenue test voyages. In this case, Royal Caribbean is opting for the former, requiring everyone over 16 to present proof of vaccination, according to a statement.

But Florida banned so-called vaccine passports, and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that the rule applies to cruise companies operating out of the state’s ports. It’s unclear how the cruise can sail from the Sunshine State, home of the world’s busiest cruise port, as long as both the CDC and Florida rules stand. Royal Caribbean and its competitors have already announced Alaska cruises in the coming months, but they avoid that conflict by departing from Seattle.

Black Businesses Owners Turned to Fintech (11:15 a.m. NY)

Black-owned businesses were much likelier than their peers to use online lenders than traditional banks when applying for U.S. pandemic relief loans, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About one in four Black owners seeking a Paycheck Protection Program loan applied to a fintech company, more than twice the rate of Whites, Asians and Hispanics, the New York Fed said in a blog post, part of its Economic Inequality series.

Qantas Weighs Free Flights (10:37 a.m. NY)

Qantas Airways Ltd. is considering giving free flight vouchers or air miles to people who’ve had Covid-19 shots, joining a growing list of businesses offering vaccination incentives to kick-start global travel.

Seychelles Risk Six Times Higher for Unvaccinated (10:36 a.m. NY)

Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its population against the coronavirus than any other country, said unvaccinated citizens are six times more likely to develop Covid-19 than those who have taken the inoculations.

The nation of 98,000 people has experienced a surge in infections even though 65% of the population have taken two doses of a vaccine. Most of those infected haven’t been inoculated, the health ministry said in a presentation on Thursday.

Johnson Hits Back (7:51 a.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hit back at his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who alleged ministers failed to protect the public from the coronavirus and declared the premier is “unfit” for the job.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a hospital, Johnson said some of the comments his controversial former aide made bore no relation to reality.

India in Talks With Pfizer (7:48 a.m. NY)

India is in talks with Pfizer to import its vaccine with a possible July start date, V.K. Paul, who heads the panel on the country’s vaccine rollout, said on Thursday. A key sticking point has been vaccine makers’ demand for indemnity protection against liabilities.

“In the hot spot areas, around one in 10 of those in hospital are people who have had both jabs,” a function both of the protection the vaccine offers against the variant and the age profile of those who are catching the disease, Hancock said. “We will learn more about this in the forthcoming week or two.”

South Africa Weighs More Curbs (5:37 p.m. HK)

South Africa’s rising coronavirus infections puts pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures.

The country has been slow off the mark to administer vaccines, with the latest health department data showing just 761,903 people out of a population of almost 60 million have received the shots. The majority of cases are in the three most-populous provinces.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 75-year-old Asian woman punched in unprovoked attack

    The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.

  • China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc.Their ability to borrow outside of China was expanded this week after the People’s Bank of China raised the leverage ratio for such funding to 2 from 0.8 for institutions with capital of less than 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), said people familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Qualified banks will be given a 10 billion yuan initial quota, said the people.PBOC Governor Yi Gang on Monday met with delegates of foreign banks to discuss their business needs and their development in China. Easing offshore borrowings will be to boon to lenders including HSBC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. since their onshore operations have been handicapped by limited branch networks and access to deposits.PBOC didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.China’s financial markets are a potent lure for the world’s biggest banks, with billions of profits on the line from investment banking to wealth management. HSBC, Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc. became the first foreign banks allowed to set up locally-incorporated subsidiaries in China around 2007. Beijing has continued to relax rules for foreign firms in the subsequent decade, including removing a $10 billion threshold to set up local units.Still, the banks face stiff competition from domestic lenders, especially in consumer finance, and in recruiting top talent, which has made expanding in China challenging. High capital requirement, limited funding and regulatory requirements have also proved onerous.Citigroup Inc. last month announced plans to exit its retail business in China and 12 other markets, saying it didn’t have the scale it needed to compete. Overall, international banks had a 1.2% share of assets in 2020 in Asia’s largest economy, compared to 1.8% in 2010, McKinsey & Co. data showed.The latest step may help small local Chinese banks after the regulators earlier this year curbed their ability to tap deposits outside their home base through tie-ups with financial technology platforms.The increased borrowing is unlikely to add much pressure to the recent yuan rally because foreign financial institutions as well as multinational companies are still subject to a foreign debt quota. China has been wary of offshore borrowings as it seeks to ensure the financial system as a whole is not too exposed to foreign debt that led to the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.China in December asked onshore financial institutions, including local and foreign lenders, to limit the amount of foreign-currency debt they raise via channels such as interbank borrowing in the overseas market, people familiar had said. That move significantly curbed foreign banks’ business and their ability to serve overseas clients as many breached the cap, according to Wang Zhiyi, Chairman of Cross-Border Finance Research Institution.The Chinese currency has rallied 2.9% in offshore markets this quarter, making it the best performer in Asia. Foreign funds have piled into the yuan as the economy strengthened and as they sought higher yields.Recent comments by a central bank official in a state-backed magazine -- which was later retracted -- have also stoked expectations that it could let the currency strengthen to offset higher commodity import costs.(Updates with analyst comment in the 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vail Resorts (MTN) Banks on Season Pass Program, Traffic Low

    Vail Resorts' (MTN) focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. However, dismal visitation due to pandemic-induced restrictions is a concern.

  • Nvidia Blockbuster Q1 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus

    Nvidia posted record revenues and profits, buoyed by demand for videogaming and cryptocurrency despite a broad-based shortage of semiconductors.

  • The 25 Best Memorial Day Kitchen Sales 2021

    Deals on appliances, grilling accessories, and more.

  • Top REITs for June 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Dell, HP Inc. Fall on Concerns Strong PC Sales Have Peaked

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. and HP Inc. reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results didn’t help the stocks, which declined in extended trading.Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12% to $24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27% to $15.9 billion, also topping estimates by $1 billion. HP also raised its annual profit target.Despite the positive numbers, some investors are betting that PC growth is peaking and won’t accelerate further, said Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross. Dell shares fell about 1% and HP dropped more than 6% in extended trading following Thursday’s earnings reports.HP has experienced a surge in demand for laptops needed by people working and going to school remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, and those sales are persisting, Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said. The drag on the company’s performance is a continuing shortage of computer chips, which means HP can’t match supply to the demand for its products, Lores said. That situation will persist until the end of 2021.Dell executives echoed the concern about chips, predicting component supply constraints will continue into next year. The company will price into its products the higher costs of memory chips and displays while watching the impact that may have on demand for computers, Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said.“These are things we’re going to have to navigate through and they’ll be with us for a while,” he said in an interview. “In the long term we’re very optimistic about this space. If the pandemic did anything it accelerated customers thinking that they need to invest in technology.”Revenue in the second quarter typically increases about 6% sequentially, but will likely fall short of that this year, Sweet predicted.HP’s PC-related sales rose 27% in the three-month period, which ended April 30. Dell reported a 20% revenue increase at its laptop and desktop unit. Palo Alto, California-based HP said notebook sales surged 47% from the same period a year earlier.HP’s printer business had suffered from weak demand in the lockdown as companies held off on purchases of gear not needed in empty offices. But printing and supplies revenue rebounded strongly in the quarter, helped by more companies reopening their offices and stocking up again. Margins were hurt by increasing costs, Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said.“We do expect revenue to be driven by available supply rather than demand,” Myers said. “Components and logistics costs are headwinds.”While Dell Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell is trying to reduce the reliance of his company on one-time hardware sales in favor of subscription-based computer services, PC purchases still generate about half of revenue.Sales from consumer PCs rose 42% to $3.5 billion in the quarter, the company said. That compares with a 19% expansion in the prior period. PC sales to business and government agencies were up 14% to $9.8 billion.Server and networking sales rose 9% to $4.1 billion from a year earlier. Storage hardware revenue was $3.8 billion. Services revenue rose 10% in the quarter to $6.45 billion.Sales from VMware Inc., which is majority-owned by Dell, were $3 billion, up 9%. In April Dell said it will spin off its stake in VMware, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt.(Updates with comments from Dell CFO beginning in the fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Disneyland will soon allow guests from outside California to visit park. What to know

    You can start booking your Disneyland tickets now.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Atlanta councilman still wants to defund the police despite his car being stolen – here’s why

    Atlanta official witnesses his car being stolen in broad daylight

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon