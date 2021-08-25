Florida dad charged with child abuse during school mask dispute

The father of a Florida high school student, known for protesting the district's mask mandate, was charged Wednesday with child abuse after authorities said he pushed another student who took issue with him filming his latest anti-mask stunt.

Dan Bauman was filming his daughter Wednesday morning on his cellphone as she attempted to enter Fort Lauderdale High School without a mask on, according to an arrest report released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Another student told him, “I’ve had enough for four days," and tried to grab his phone, authorities said.

Bauman, 50, pushed the girl into a fence, grabbed her hand and twisted her arm "in an aggressive manner," before a school resource officer and security guard pulled him off of her, according to the report.

The resource officer wrote in the report that he recorded the incident with his body camera, which he turned on when he saw Bauman because "this (defendant) is known to cause disruption due to protesting the school board’s mask policy."

Bauman was detained and has since been booked in Broward County's main jail on one count of aggravated child abuse, according to records. Bond was not listed for him, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is one of several Republican governors who signed laws or executive orders banning mask mandates, has threatened to withhold state funding equal to the salaries of those superintendents and all school board members in Broward and Alachua counties — a six-figure total in those districts — if leaders do not reverse their mask requirements.

Broward stood its ground Tuesday, saying state law gives the school system authority to impose dress-related requirements, including masks, to protect students and staff, according to NBC Miami.