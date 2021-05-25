Florida dad threatened mom, killed son; help came too late

·3 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself had sent numerous threatening texts to the boy's mother and put a tracking device on her car in the days leading up to the deaths. She sought help from authorities, but it came too late.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports that court documents released Monday show John Michael Stacey, 47, threatening and stalking Alison Kessler in the days before he shot their son, Greyson Kessler, and himself during a visitation at his home.

Their bodies were found late Friday by police, hours after Alison Kessler had gone to court asking a judge to order an emergency pick up of her son. Fort Lauderdale police say that was probably already too late, with evidence indicating the shootings happened Thursday.

According to records filed by Kessler, Stacey sent her several threatening text messages, including one last week that said, “You deserve to have your head separated from your body. But I am not the violent type. God will deal with you.”

But Stacey also tried to sway Kessler into creating a family, texting, “I want home. I want a yard. I want a dog. I won’t find anyone better than you, and you have my son.”

Kessler went to police last week after finding a GPS tracking device attached to the bottom of her car. Stacey had indicated in his texts that he knew her whereabouts, including a trip to the courthouse. The officer she spoke with recommended she seek a restraining order.

After Kessler's discovery, Stacey stopped communicating with her, and her lawyer went to court seeking the emergency pick up order and a restraining order on the stalking.

She also contacted Stacey's landlord on Friday; He called police, who found the bodies.

Twelve hours later, a judge, not knowing the outcome, issued an order supporting the restraining order, but denying her request for an emergency pick up.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm,” a statement from her family said. “We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system. There were many red flags exhibited by John Stacey that were never acted upon, even though Alison reported his bizarre and threatening behavior and went through all the proper channels. This tragedy could have been prevented if proper action had been taken to help Alison and Greyson.”

But Eric Schwartzreich, a local defense attorney not involved in the case, defended the judge. He told the SunSentinel that police are better suited to deal with circumstances like this because they can move more quickly. But even they can’t prevent every death.

“Everyone wants to look for blame,” Schwartzreich said. “The judge followed the law. He’s not clairvoyant. He can’t predict what’s going to happen. You can’t blame him in this case. You really can’t blame anyone. It’s just a tragedy.”

Recommended Stories

  • Paris Hilton Kisses Fiancé Carter Reum While Posing with Huge Ring Balloon: 'Diamond Goals'

    "Tell us you’re excited to be engaged without telling us you’re excited to be engaged," the This is Paris podcast host captioned the cute shot

  • Opinion: This is the weekend that brought sports back to normal. It was glorious to watch

    High-definition televisions are great, but there’s nothing that can replace sitting in the stands for a big game and feeling the energy of a crowd.

  • Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identity

    A recent Pew survey found that American Jews are increasingly becoming more diverse and politically polarized. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesThe notion of a united Jewish American community bound together by common beliefs has been eroded by rising interfaith marriages and a growing divide between religious and nonreligious Jews. That is one of the main themes that emerges from a recent Pew Research Center survey, the first since 2013, that provides an up-to-date portrait of the American Jewish community, including its beliefs, practices, marital patterns, racial and ethnic makeup and political views. The American Jewish community, it found, comprises 7.5 million Jews, or 2.4% of the U.S. population. The survey headlined four central findings of special interest: American Jews are culturally engaged, increasingly diverse, politically polarized and worried about anti-Semitism. As a scholar of American Jewish history, I was most interested in how much the survey reveals about changes in the American Jewish community. Immigration, intermarriage and the rapid growth of Orthodox Judaism, among other phenomena, have changed the composition of the community, especially among the younger generation. Many of these changes are likely to have even greater impacts in the decades ahead. Civil religion Back in 1986, an insightful book titled “Sacred Survival” set forth what its author, the late social scientist and intellectual Jonathan Woocher, described as “the civil religion of American Jews.” It was a term based upon the findings of sociologist Robert Bellah, who, in a celebrated 1967 essay, introduced the concept of “civil religion” in America. He argued that notwithstanding America’s religious diversity, a “transcendent universal religion” united the country as expressed in presidential inaugural addresses and other civic ceremonies. Woocher made a parallel case with regard to Jews. Despite the many religious and other differences that divided American Jews from one another, there were a series of beliefs that the vast majority considered sacred and inviolable. Among these major tenets common to religious and nonreligious Jews alike he listed “unity of the Jewish people,” “mutual responsibility,” “the centrality of the state of Israel” and “Jewish survival.” These core beliefs, he argued, bound Jews together. Not one of these beliefs, according to the new Pew survey, continues to unite American Jews today. Although the survey does not explain this change, it hints that intermarriage, which it defines as the presence within the Jewish community of a rising number of what it calls “non-Jewish spouses,” is a big part of the change. Fully 72% of non-Orthodox Jews who have married since 2010 describe their spouses as being “non-Jewish.” The new Pew survey helpfully distinguishes between those who identify themselves as “Jews by religion” and those who describe themselves as “Jews of no religion,” meaning that they identify as Jews only ethnically, culturally or by family background. A large majority – 68% – of “Jews by religion” have Jewish spouses. But an even larger majority – 79% – of “Jews of no religion,” which represents about a third of the American Jewish community, have non-Jewish spouses. Among Jews under 50, according to the survey, “two sharply divergent expressions of Jewishness appear to be gaining ground – one involving religion deeply enmeshed in every aspect of life, and the other involving little or no religion at all.” That, I argue, helps to explain why the “civil religion” that once united American Jews has largely disappeared. The chasms illuminated by the Pew survey between religious Jews and nonreligious ones, and between Jews who have married within their faith and those who have not, increasingly divide Jews once brought together by a common set of beliefs. Increasing divisions Several examples highlight these chasms as well as the loss of those shared beliefs that once existed. First, Jews who married within the faith continue to uphold “the unity of the Jewish people,” much as they did in Woocher’s day – fully 95% of Orthodox Jews feel “a great deal” of a sense of belonging to the Jewish people. By contrast, the “Jews of no religion,” and Jews who affiliate with no particular branch of Judaism – over two-thirds of whom are married to non-Jewish spouses – overwhelmingly rate their sense of belonging to a wider Jewish community in terms like “none,” “not much” or “some.” Similarly, when asked about mutual responsibility among Jews, or, as Pew puts it, how responsible they feel “to help Jews in need around the world,” 95% of Orthodox Jews say “some” or “a great deal,” as do 87% of all Jews by religion. Among “Jews of no religion,” fewer than two-thirds feel this responsibility. An even larger gap exists with respect to “attachment to Israel.” Orthodox and Conservative Jews overwhelmingly – about 80% – report that they feel “very” or “somewhat” attached to Israel. By contrast, a significant majority of Jews of no religion – 67% – or of no particular branch – 59% – report that they are “not too” or “not at all” attached to Israel. These differences played out in public and on social media during the recently ended hostilities between Israel and Gaza. Although The New York Times ascribed the differences largely to age, the Pew survey suggests that the gap between religious and nonreligious Jews and between Jews who have married inside their faith and those who have not may be more significant still. ‘A Tale of Two Jewries’ Surveys show that many Jewish people wanted their children and grandchildren to remain Jewish. © Ted Spiegel//Corbis via Getty Images The widest gap of all within the American Jewish community nowadays, according to Pew, surrounds the question of the continuation of the Jewish people – once a bedrock concern and sacred desire among American Jews of every kind. However much Jews once disagreed internally, they all wanted their children and grandchildren to remain Jewish, in no small part a result of the trauma of losing so many Jews during the Holocaust. Now, however, those feelings seem to be ebbing. Asked whether “it is very important that their grandchildren be Jewish,” almost all Orthodox Jews – 91% – said yes, and so did 62% of Conservative ones. By contrast, only a small percentage – 4% of Jews of no religion and 11% of Jews of no particular branch of Judaism – agreed. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] The Pew survey does not explain this overwhelming difference, but perhaps it is understandable that those with non-Jewish spouses have different expectations for their offspring than those with Jewish spouses who share their religious and cultural beliefs. Fifteen years ago, the eminent Jewish sociologist Steven M. Cohen, based on earlier data from Jewish population studies, published “A Tale of Two Jewries,” in which he noted “sharp differences” between Jews who have married within their faith and those who have not and warned that their futures would likely be different as well. The new Pew survey of Jewish Americans validates Cohen’s astute prophecy. By contrast, the civil religion that Woocher described as the “religious ideology … at the heart of the Jewish commitment of a significant segment of American Jewry” no longer unites Americans Jews at all.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jonathan D. Sarna, Brandeis University. Read more:Social media platforms are complicit in censoring Palestinian voicesAmerican Jews and Israel: still attached but more divided Jonathan D. Sarna served on the advisory board for the 2013 Pew Survey of Jewish Americans.

  • This AI-Powered ETF Sold Tesla Stock at Its Peak. It Says Shares Are a Buy Now.

    The small QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF uses artificial intelligence to make successful trades in Tesla.

  • Driver arrested after vehicle strikes two protesters in Elizabeth City, NC cops say

    Possible hate crime charges are being investigated after the white driver struck the two pedestrians, who are Black, police say.

  • ‘Gray area’ drinking is not a medical diagnosis, but experts say it can still be a problem. What is it and what are the signs?

    'Gray area' drinking is a term used to describe a mild alcohol use disorder, health experts say. Here's what it looks like and how to seek help.

  • Man accused of multiple Philadelphia rapes connected to attacks in 8 other states

    Kevin Bennett was arrested in his native Indiana on charges that he stalked and assaulted three women in Philly this month. A man accused of being a serial rapist will be extradited to Philadelphia to face charges for multiple rapes and is considered the possible suspect in similar crimes in up to eight other states. Kevin Bennett, 28, was arrested in his native Indianapolis, Indiana on charges that he stalked and assaulted three women in Philly this month.

  • In signing restrictive abortion law, Texas Gov. Abbott is trying to run our lives

    Often, women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. What happened to personal liberty?

  • Panasonic's GH6 will offer 10-bit 5.7K 60p video and cost around $2,500

    Panasonic has announced the development of the GH6, it's next flagship Micro Four Thirds camera set to arrive by the end of this year.

  • Biden's solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints

    The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from Xinjiang, the northwestern region where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass incarceration of minorities and other abuses.

  • Padres rally in 9th vs Brews stalls, 9-game win streak ends

    Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee. Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth.

  • Piney Point research: Polluted water has had minimal impact so far

    USF College of Marine Science researchers who have been studying the old Piney Point phosphate plant wastewater discharges say the effects were localized, not widespread.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: After emergency crews pumped millions of gallons of polluted water from the retired plant's holding pond, which had sprung a leak and threatened to flood nearby homes, many were concerned about the effects on plants and animals in the Tampa Bay ecosystem.But, but, but: Researchers found that "concentrations of nutrients have declined over time and are now more typical of those in the historical record for this part of Tampa Bay," the university announced Monday.Model results show that the concentrations of nutrients within the discharged water have been diluted at least 1,000-fold since the initial release.A bloom of single-celled microalgae called phytoplankton that grew to about 25 square kilometers around Port Manatee has dissipated and chlorophyll concentrations are within the normal range for this time of year.What's next: Researchers still wonder about longer-term impacts of the discharges and the nutrient cycling in response to a rapid influx of wastewater and will continue to monitor the situation. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Oil companies are going all-in on petrochemicals – and green chemistry needs help to compete

    A Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, California. AP Photo/Paul SakumaGlobal oil consumption declined by roughly 9% in 2020 as the pandemic reduced business and pleasure travel, factory production and transportation of goods. This abrupt drop accelerated an ongoing shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. U.S. government forecasts show that oil use for transportation, industry, construction, heating and electricity is declining and will continue to drop in the coming years. This trend has enormous implications for the oil industry: As the International Energy Agency observed in 2020, “No oil and gas company will be unaffected by clean energy transitions.” About 80% of every barrel of oil refined in the U.S. today is used to make gasoline, distillate (diesel) and jet fuel, with the rest going into petrochemical products. EIA Many of these companies are trying to make up losses by boosting production of petrochemicals derived from oil and natural gas. Today roughly 80% of every barrel of oil is used to make gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, with the rest going into petrochemical products. As demand for petroleum fuels gradually declines, the amount of oil used for that “other” share will grow. This makes sense as a business strategy, but here’s the problem: Researchers are working to develop more sustainable replacements for petrochemical products, including bio-based plastics and specialty chemicals. However, petrochemicals can be manufactured at a fraction of the cost. As a biochemist working to develop environmentally benign versions of valuable chemicals, I’m concerned that without adequate support, pioneering green chemistry research will struggle to compete with fossil-based products. This video from Austrian oil and gas company OMV shows how petrochemicals serve as building blocks for goods from pharmaceuticals to bike helmets. Pivoting toward petrochemicals Petrochemicals are used in millions of products, from plastics, detergents, shampoos and makeup to industrial solvents, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, fertilizer and carpeting. Over the next 20 years, oil company BP projects that this market will grow by 16% to 20%. Oil companies are ramping up to increase petrochemical production. In the Saudi Arabian town of Yanbu, for example, two state-owned companies, Saudi Aramco and Sabic, are planning a new complex that will produce 9 million metric tons of petrochemicals each year, transforming Arabian light crude oil into lubricants, solvents and other products. These changes are happening across the global industry. Several Chinese companies are constructing factories that will convert about 40% of their oil into chemicals such as p-Xylene, a building block for industrial chemicals. Exxon-Mobil began expanding research and development on petrochemicals as far back as 2014. The International Energy Agency projects that petrochemicals will account for one-third of growth in global oil demand through 2030 and half of growth in demand through 2050. The promise of green chemistry At the same time, in the U.S. and other industrialized countries, health, environmental and security issues are driving a quest to produce sustainable alternatives for petroleum-based chemicals. Drilling for oil and natural gas, using petrochemicals and burning fossil fuels have widespread environmental and human health impacts. High oil consumption also raises national security concerns. The Department of Energy has led basic research on bioproducts through its national laboratories and funding for university BioEnergy Research Centers. These labs are developing plant-based, sustainable domestic biofuels and bioproducts, including petrochemical replacements, through a process called “metabolic engineering.” Researchers like me are using enzymes to transform leafy waste matter from crops and other sources into sugars that can be consumed by microorganisms – typically, bacteria and fungi such as yeast. These microorganisms then transform the sugars into molecules, similar to the way that yeast converts sugar to ethanol, fermenting it into beer. In the creation of bioproducts, instead of creating ethanol the sugar is transformed into other molecules. We can design these metabolic pathways to create solvents; components in widely used polymers like nylon; perfumes; and many other products. My laboratory is exploring ways to engineer enzymes – catalysts produced by living cells that cause or speed up biochemical reactions. We want to produce enzymes that can be put into engineered bacteria, in order to make structurally complex natural products. The overall goal is to put carbon and oxygen together in a predictable fashion, similar to the chemical structures created through petroleum-based chemistry. But the green approach uses natural substances instead of oil or natural gas as building blocks. This isn’t a new concept. Enzymes in bacteria are used to make an important antibiotic, erythromycin, which was first discovered in 1952. All of this takes place in a biorefinery – a facility that takes natural inputs like algae, crop waste or specially grown energy crops like switchgrass and converts them into commercially valuable substances, as oil refineries do with petroleum. After fermenting sugars with engineered microorganisms, a biorefinery separates and purifies microbial cells to produce a spectrum of bio-based products, including food additives, animal feed, fragrances, chemicals and plastics. In response to the global plastic pollution crisis, one research priority is “polymer upcycling.” Using bio-based feedstocks can transform single-use water bottles into materials that are more recyclable than petroleum-based versions because they are easier to heat and remold. Thousands of pounds of marine debris, much of it plastic, collects on Midway Atoll in the northern Pacific Ocean. Holly Richards, USFWS Reducing the cost gap To replace polluting goods and practices, sustainable alternatives have to be cost-competitive. For example, many plastics currently end up in landfills because they’re cheaper to manufacture than to recycle. High costs are also slowing progress toward a bioeconomy. Today research, development and manufacturing are more costly for bioproducts than for established petrochemical versions. Governments can use laws and regulations to drive change. In 2018 the European Union set an ambitious goal of sourcing 30% of all plastics from renewable sources by 2030. In addition to reducing plastic pollution, this step will save energy: Petroleum-based plastics production ranks third in energy consumption worldwide, after energy production and transport. Promoting bio-based products is compatible with President Biden’s all-of-government approach to climate change. Biomanufacturing investments could also help bring modern manufacturing jobs to rural areas, a goal of Biden’s American Jobs Plan. But oil company investments in the design of novel chemicals are growing, and the chasm between the cost of petroleum-based products and those produced through emerging green technologies continues to widen. More efficient technologies could eventually flood existing petrochemical markets, further driving down the cost of petrochemicals and making it even harder to compete. In my view, the growing climate crisis and increasing plastic pollution make it urgent to wean the global economy from petroleum. I believe that finding replacements for petroleum-based chemicals in many products we use daily can help move the world toward that goal. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Constance B. Bailey, University of Tennessee. Read more:Scientists have found oil from the Deepwater Horizon blowout in fishes’ livers and on the deep ocean floorScientists are developing greener plastics – the bigger challenge is moving them from lab to market Constance B. Bailey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Fauci Addresses Reports Of Ill Wuhan Researchers, COVID Lab Theory

    Sometimes wanting to see more data just means wanting to see more data.

  • 10 Tips for Achieving Financial Security

    Financial security means having money to cover your expenses, emergencies, and retirement. Read 10 financial security tips for a comfortable future.

  • Trump touted the Abraham Accords as a 'new dawn' for the Middle East. 9 months later, Gaza erupted.

    Trump-era deals normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries were touted as a step toward peace, but recent violence shows their limit.

  • At anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Biden struggles to make progress on racial issues

    President Biden is to meet with George Floyd's family Tuesday, but a year after Floyd's death, little progress has been made on racial justice issues.

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump