Florida Democrat launches bid to become first Gen Z woman member of Congress

Sabrina Bousbar, senior adviser on emergency preparedness in the Biden administration, is running to challenge U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) in Florida’s 13th Congressional district.

The seat was previously held by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist. She’d be the first woman Generation Z member of Congress if elected.

“I’ve worked at the highest levels of government and seen the power of bringing people together to get things done — something sadly lacking in Congress these days,” Bousbar said in a statement.

The seat leans Republican, and Luna was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during the 2022 cycle.

Florida is already home to another Gen Z member of Congress: Maxwell Frost, a 27-year-old Democrat who represents the state’s 10th District, a safely Democratic seat in Central Florida.