Florida Democratic lawmaker wants Mar-a-Lago punished for maskless New Year's Eve bash

Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post

A newly elected state lawmaker from South Florida wants Palm Beach County to take on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club for its New Year's Eve bash, at which many patrons and performers were seen without masks.

State Rep. Omari Hardy, D-Lake Worth Beach, wrote a letter Friday evening to Todd Bonlarron, assistant county administrator for Palm Beach County, asking whether the county will take action against the private club for violating a countywide mandatory mask policy.

"I recognize that the President is a powerful person and that his business, Mar-a-Lago is a daunting target for enforcement," Hardy wrote in an email that included a link to a Twitter post from the party that showed people without masks. "But as far as I know, the law still applies to the President and to his business."

Hardy was a Lake Worth Beach City commissioner before resigning and being elected to the Florida state House in November.

In case you missed it: Mar-a-Lago New Year's part goes on without Trump

And: Neighbors to Trump: You're not welcome here

Trump left South Florida on Dec. 31, before that evening's Mar-a-Lago event, which featured performers Vanilla Ice and members of the Beach Boys.

A message left Sunday morning for Mar-a-Lago Managing Director Bernd Lembcke was not immediately returned.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended an executive order last month that bans local governments from enforcing mask mandates with fines against individuals, but some counties and municipalities are trying to sidestep the rule.

According to a Sarasota Herald-Tribune story last month, the city of Tampa, as well as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, said they would issue $500 fines to business that allow customers to go maskless.

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker recently responded to concerns about a mostly maskless gathering of 2,000 high school and college students at the Palm Beach County Convention Center for Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.

She said the group, which is pro-Trump, had oversold the event, but an event spokesman said that wasn't true.

The Town of Palm Beach issued an alert in late December asking people to be cautious on New Year's Eve and to abide by the county's mask mandate.

Town Council President Maggie Zeidman said at the time she was concerned that some organizations and clubs had chosen to go ahead with their New Year's Eve plans.

Omari Hardy, a Lake Worth Beach City Commission, is challenging incumbent Rep. Al Jacquet in the state House District 88 Democratic primary on Aug. 18, 2020. Hardy picked up contributions and national headlines when a video of him berating city officials for cutting off electricity during the coronavirus pandemic went viral.
Omari Hardy, a Lake Worth Beach City Commission, is challenging incumbent Rep. Al Jacquet in the state House District 88 Democratic primary on Aug. 18, 2020. Hardy picked up contributions and national headlines when a video of him berating city officials for cutting off electricity during the coronavirus pandemic went viral.

"I think that's all going to come back and bite us eventually. People know the message: wearing masks, not congregating with people you don't live with, keeping a distance from others, wash your hands and don't touch your face. So it's either they don't want to believe it can happen to them, or they reject the concept of the pandemic altogether," Zeidman said.

Hardy doesn't mention the Turning Point event in his letter, but said he is concerned about the Mar-a-Lago staff and the people they encounter — and presumably might infect — after the event.

"It is for them that we should see to it that our mask order is enforced and that potential super-spreader events like this are kept form happening," Hardy said.

Follow Kimberly Miller on Twitter @Kmillerweather

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort draws heat for maskless New Year's Eve party

Latest Stories

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • U.S. Attorney in Eastern Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the nation's most prominent U.S. Attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after nearly three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives. G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is joining the private sector with a post at the Vinson and Elkins law firm. Terwilliger, 39, is the youngest U.S. Attorney in the country and has led the office since 2018, but his connections to the office go back to 1999, when he worked there as an intern.

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Veteran whistleblower claims Trump has secret plan to trigger conflict with Iran and urges someone to leak classified files

    'Don't do what I did. Don't wait years after the bombs have started falling’

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • China to punish lawyers hired to help Hong Kong protesters

    Chinese authorities intend to revoke licences for human rights lawyers hired to help a group of Hong Kong protesters arrested in late August while trying to flee to Taiwan. Ten of the arrested protesters were convicted last week for illegal border crossing and organising the trip. A Chinese court sentenced them to prison for terms ranging from seven months to two years, and slapped fines of up to 15,000 yuan (£1,700). The remaining two, minors at the time of arrest, were ordered sent back to Hong Kong. Two lawyers, Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu, were hired by the protesters’ families to assist in their defence, but both were barred by Chinese authorities from representing the activists. Instead, the 12 defendants were forced to use government-appointed lawyers. Mr Lu received a notice on Monday accusing him of “repeatedly posting inappropriate comments online,” without providing details. Mr Ren was reprimanded on Dec 31 via a similar notice, for allegedly mishandling a 2018 case when he represented a member of the Falun Gong, a spiritual group banned and persecuted in China. Aside from being hired to represent the Hong Kong protesters, Mr Ren also recently represented Zhang Zhan, a Chinese citizen journalist, who was sentenced in late December to four years in prison, for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • 'Mermaid' lounges in trash on Bali's beach

    Images shared with Reuters showed the mermaid wearing sea blue colored costume laying on discarded bottles as a construction equipment helping with clean up efforts drive past at Bali's Kuta Beach. Dwi Duarsa, who works with Kuta Beach Management Unit told Reuters that the person in costume was posing for a drone photography, and then later joined the volunteers with their mission. Badung City Environmental and Sanitisation office told local media on Sunday (January 3) that the trash washed ashore on Seminyak, Legian and Kuta beaches since Wednesday (December 30). At least 80 tonnes of waste were removed by the weekend..

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Enrique Tarrio, leader of rightwing Proud Boys, arrested ahead of rallies

    He was charged with destruction of property – related to his role in burning a Black Lives Matter banner – and a firearms offenseThe leader of the Proud Boys, the violent far-right group, was arrested in Washington DC and charged with destruction of property and a firearms offense, according to local police.The arrest of Enrique Tarrio on Monday comes ahead of pro-Donald Trump protests in Washington planned for Tuesday and Wednesday to coincide with the US Congress’ vote on Wednesday affirming Joe Biden’s election victory.The demonstrations are organized by the Proud Boys and other rightwing activists, who falsely allege election fraud and want to see the results of the presidential election overturned in Trump’s favor.The property destruction charges are related to Tarrio’s admitted role in burning a Black Lives Matter banner torn from a historic Black church during a previous pro-Trump protest in Washington on 12 December, which DC police and the FBI said they had been investigating as a potential hate crime. Police said Tarrio, who lives in Miami, Florida, was arrested after his arrival in the District of Columbia on Monday.DC police said Tarrio had also been charged with possessing two high-capacity ammunition magazines, which were with him when he was arrested. The District of Columbia, which has some of the strictest firearms laws in the nation, bans the possession of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.Less than three weeks before Biden will be sworn in as president, Trump has been encouraging supporters to continue to protest over the results of an election he refuses to admit he lost.The National Park Service said it had received three separate applications for pro-Trump protests on Tuesday or Wednesday, with estimated maximum attendance at 15,000 people.Experts who monitor extremist groups fear the demonstrations could bring more chaos and violence to the US capital, the Washington Post reported, including renewed violent attacks by the Proud Boys on leftwing counterprotesters.The US capital has mobilized the national guard ahead of the planned protests. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested a limited national guard deployment to help bolster the metropolitan police department, and has asked local area residents to stay away from downtown DC.“There are people intent on coming to our city armed,” said Robert Contee, the acting police chief, on Monday.During a presidential debate in September, Trump was asked to condemn the Proud Boys and other violent rightwing groups linked to white supremacy, and instead told the group to “stand back and stand by”, adding that “somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left”.Over the weekend, Trump retweeted a promotion for the rally with the message: “I will be there. Historic Day!”At a November rally, which drew about 15,000 people, Trump staged a limousine drive-by past cheering crowds in Freedom Plaza, on Pennsylvania Avenue. And at the December rally, which drew smaller numbers but a larger contingent of Proud Boys, Trump’s helicopter flew low over cheering crowds on the National Mall.Tarrio’s arrest was first confirmed by the New York Times.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

    The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper." Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson confirms third national lockdown to last until March

    Boris Johnson announces tough lockdown: What it means Schools closed, shielding back, and people told to stay home Covid school closures: Latest on education restrictions What are the five levels of Covid-19 alert in the UK? The challenges facing the Oxford Covid vaccine roll-out In full: Prime Minister's speech as lockdown confirmed Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Britain will be in strict lockdown until March after Boris Johnson said the country faces a “tough, tough” few months because of rocketing Covid infections. In an address to the nation, Mr Johnson returned to the 'stay at home' message of last March as he confirmed all primary and secondary schools will close from Tuesday. Everyone living in England has been told to stay at home, and only to go out for one of five reasons: to work if it is “impossible” to work from home; to shop for essentials; to exercise; to provide care, and for medical appointments. The third national lockdown begins immediately, with new laws coming into force within 24 hours. Mr Johnson said he had been forced to act to prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed, but offered the prospect of restrictions being lifted. Mr Johnson insisted the deployment of the Covid vaccine would provide a route out of the lockdown, potentially by mid-February. The Prime Minister has challenged the NHS to vaccinate all over-70s, frontline workers, and vulnerable Britons by mid-February - a total of 13.2 million people - to protect the health service from becoming overwhelmed.

  • Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys.More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • EU seeks more doses of Pfizer vaccine as Germany outlines earlier deal

    The European Commission is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech on ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Monday, as Germany said it had secured additional shots for itself last September. The bloc, with a population of 450 million, has already ordered 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has taken up an option to buy another 100 million under a contract signed with the two companies in November. The vaccine needs to be administered in two doses per person.

  • Wrong number draws mistaken calls, ire from Trump supporters

    A former Michigan resident was briefly amused to be mistaken for a high-ranking legislator by President Donald Trump supporters who demanded nullification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory in the state. The recipient, who goes by the name O Rose and uses non-gendered they/them pronouns, has a phone number nearly identical to that of Lee Chatfield, former Republican speaker of the Michigan House, whose term expired this month. In social media postings Sunday, the president's campaign organization targeted Chatfield and Lee Shirkey, a Republican and the Senate majority leader.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.