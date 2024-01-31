Florida Democrats call for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to resign after latest scandal

The Florida Democratic Party has called on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to resign, one day after the Miami Herald published an investigation into how the mayor advocated for a no-bid contract for a company that was actively negotiating a partnership with one of the mayor’s private employers.

In a statement citing the Herald’s reporting, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said Suarez, a Republican, has “repeatedly used his public office for private gain, and has somehow escaped consequences to this point.”

“His actions are a gross violation of the public trust, and the Florida Democratic Party is calling for his immediate resignation,” Fried said.

Dogged by several controversies over the last eight months, Suarez and his outside work are the subject of state and federal investigations. The extent of his work outside City Hall became clear when he filed a federal disclosure shortly before ending his brief campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

In December, hours after the Herald published a separate investigation into Suarez’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia’s ruling regime, recently elected Commissioner Damian Pardo said the mayor should immediately step down. Two former police chiefs, Art Acevedo and Jorge Colina, soon followed with public calls for the mayor’s resignation.

Fried said if Suarez doesn’t resign, Gov. Ron DeSantis should suspend him from office. She also blasted other Miami Republicans without naming anyone specifically.

“As a native of Miami, it’s heartbreaking to see the city continue to be a hotbed for political corruption,” Fried said. “I wanted to have hope in Francis Suarez and his ability to rise above the mess of Miami politics for the sake of the city. Unfortunately, he’s turned out like so many other Miami Republicans — only in it for himself, with no regard for the well-being of the people of Miami.”

Suarez’s office did not immediately respond to the Herald’s request for comment.