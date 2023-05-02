Florida dentist arrested after allegedly beating doctor with club at golf course
Dentist Eddie Orobitg is accused of bludgeoning Dr. Joseph Sivak at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lake County after a fight erupted over proper etiquette.
Dentist Eddie Orobitg is accused of bludgeoning Dr. Joseph Sivak at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lake County after a fight erupted over proper etiquette.
ColinDeaverTV/Twitter“Growing up, I always wanted to be an Aggie,” said William Benjamin Jr., otherwise known as “Deuce.”Benjamin was a high school basketball star, and a two-time player of the year in New Mexico. His dream was always to follow in the footsteps of his dad, William Benjamin Sr.–an Aggie Hall of Famer–by playing for New Mexico State’s basketball team.But at a news conference Wednesday, Benjamin gave a gut-wrenching and tear-filled testimony about how his childhood dream turned int
It's impossible not to love Tony Finau and his family.
Cowboys assistant scouting director Chris Vaughn was emotional when informing his son that Dallas had just drafted him.
The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort, a short drive from Dallas, is the hotel brand's largest single investment in one asset.
BKFC 41, which featured a surprise appearance from Conor McGregor, had the combat sports world buzzing.
The head of planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney has been struggling to support its fleet of passenger jets with enough spare parts and engines. CEO Guillaume Faury declined comment on a decision by India's third-largest airline, Go First, to file for bankruptcy, which it blamed on problems with the durability of Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines on its Airbus 320neo jets. Raytheon Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This dress will go down in Met Gala fashion history.
The Canadian TV personality posted a variety of photos from her getaway to the island of Anguilla.
Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers revealed an NFC team that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could have gone to
The Canadian tennis player took to Instagram with photos from a recent tennis tournament in Madrid.
Tom Dulat/Getty ImagesLess than a page of the complaint lodged by a top CNBC journalist that eventually led to the abrupt dismissal of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell last month detailed instances of his alleged pattern of sexual harassment, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times. Instead, the vast majority of the complaint, which reportedly spans over a dozen pages, focuses on the broader toxic workplace culture fostered by network leadership.In one case, Hadley Gamble details an incide
The Paris Saint-Germain soccer club has suspended superstar forward Lionel Messi for allegedly taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, according to a report. Nico Cantor, co-host of "Morning Footy" on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, explained the reason behind the suspension and what it could mean for Messi's career.
Ohio gambling regulators mandated that wagering cease on Alabama Crimson Tide college baseball games after "suspicious wagering activity."
Patrick Cantlay explains how Tiger Woods' former caddie, Joe LaCava, made his way to Cantlay's bag.
The Seattle man is the fourth person to die on the mountain during this spring climbing season.
Pakistan top-order batters continued to prosper as they beat under-strength New Zealand by 26 runs in the third one-day international on Wednesday for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam scored 54 as the home team raised a total of 287-6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over to lose their first ODI series against Pakistan since 2011.
LaCava previously subbed in as Cantlay’s caddie for the 2021 Northern Trust.
Golf Hulk is no more! Bryson DeChambeau has slimmed down from his beefy days.
Tony Finau had a great response to why he played par-3 course with sons just hours after Mexico Open win.
“Their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices.”