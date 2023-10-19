Florida Dentist Fired After Trashing Posters of Israeli Hostages

A Florida dentist was fired on Wednesday after he was identified as one of the people filmed tearing down posters in Miami of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas. Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa was seen in a video posted online by Stop Antisemitism on Tuesday showing him and another person scrunching up the torn down posters in their hands. “We are very sad to see this situation upon waking up,” CG Smile wrote in an Instagram post. “Our office CG Smile is not in favor of any of the actions taken by Dr. ElKoussa. We do not support terrorist groups, actions, or supporters.” It added that he had been “removed from our staff.” A representative for ElKoussa told the New York Post that he had been motivated to remove the posters after the fatal stabbing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian American boy, fearing that the fliers “could potentially trigger conflict.”

