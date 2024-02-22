Florida Department of Transportation looks to widen section of State Road 16

A more than five-mile-long traffic headache for many St. Johns County residents may be getting a fix.

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to widen a stretch of busy State Road 16.

The project being considered would widen SR 16 from International Golf Parkway to Interstate 95 from two lanes to four, addressing many areas of concern for FDOT in St. Johns County.

Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald spoke with an FDOT official who said the primary goal is to address excessive congestion while also meeting the area’s booming population and growing number of developments along the road.

FDOT said while the project is still in its early stages with no projected cost or even timeline, it’ll address some of the traffic headaches folks have been seeing in that area.

“As you get closer to 95, the traffic gets much worse. And it’s been like that for years,” St. Johns County resident Patricia Delaney said. “Sometimes I’d go into some of these developments to visit friends. And even pulling out of the developments is very dangerous situation.”

FDOT was set to unveil design plans and take public input at a meeting Thursday night at World Golf Village Renaissance Resort.

