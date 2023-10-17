Florida deputies find 2 dead inside Ocala-area home after well-being check
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found deceased inside their Ocala-area home.
Deputies on Monday responded to the residence on SW 20th Lane for a well-being check. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and a woman dead. Detectives did not immediately release any other details.
Investigators said these deaths are not connected to a double homicide that occurred on Sunday in the Whispering Sands subdivision.