Florida deputies arrest correctional officer for grabbing woman at party

Florida deputies arrested a correctional officer for grabbing a woman at a party.

On Monday, deputies arrested 33-year-old Eric Medina of Mascotte, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report said Medina was at a party with friends in Davenport when someone asked him to leave around 2 a.m.

Medina, who was drunk, argued with other partygoers before grabbing a woman “by the left arm against her will, leaving scratch marks,” according to the report.

The victim told deputies that “everyone was drinking and having a good time when the suspect started acting weird.” She tried to calm Medina down, and that is when he grabbed her arm.

“It is never alright to physically hurt someone, and as an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Medina knew better. Now he has experienced the other side of jail lock-up,” said Polk Cunty Sheriff Grady Judd.

Authorities transported Medina to the Polk County Jail, where he was released after paying a $500 bond.

He is a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County.