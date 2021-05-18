Florida deputies arrest teen for murder of young mom during botched carjacking: officials

Stephanie Pagones
Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of a mom of two who was fatally shot during a botched carjacking, officials recently announced.

Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder for shooting and killing Roxana Sanchez, 36, just hours before Mother’s Day, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced late Monday. OCSO officials also shared a video of McCray wearing a gray and black shirt, red pants and handcuffs as he’s walked to a department vehicle.

Local officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads deputies to the second suspect.

Sanchez was gunned down in the driveway of her Orange County home shortly before 12:45 a.m. on May 8, police said. The mom of two and a friend were returning from a shopping and dinner trip and had just pulled into her driveway when another car drove up behind them, according to police and Orlando Sentinel.

A pair of strangers exited the second vehicle and ordered Sanchez and her friend, who was driving, out of their car, according to the report. Instead of doing so, Sanchez’s fearful friend shifted the vehicle into reverse and backed into the strangers’ car, prompting one of the suspects to shoot and wound Sanchez, police and the report said.

She was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

On May 11, police released video showing what they believe is the suspects' vehicle. The family is asking anyone with information in the case to contact the sheriff’s office.

Sanchez’s sister, Yahaira Viado, has created a GoFundMe page to cover hospital and funeral expenses.

"She was my rock and sounding board for everything. She had an infectious smile, and always had the best advice," she wrote on the page. "She changed our lives and helped us out whenever she could."

Viado wrote that the "cowards" who shot her "did not think how it would severely impact her life and those around her."

