Florida deputies checked on elderly person not seen in days. A ‘sadistic’ scene was found

Florida deputies were tasked earlier this week with checking in on an elderly person at a home who had not been seen. A man told them they were in another county, but that turned out to be a lie, officials said.

What authorities found next was called “sadistic” by a Florida sheriff.

James Frederick Queen, 59, is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and hindering communication to law enforcement. He is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.

“It is unthinkable that someone could be so violent toward such a vulnerable member of our community,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “The cruel and inhumane actions of Queen in this case are utterly sadistic.”

On Monday, Citrus deputies were called to perform a well-being check at a home for the elderly victim, who was not identified. Queen was believed to be taking care of them at the house in Homosassa, Florida, but he told deputies the victim was in another county, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities quickly disproved this, and Queen eventually told deputies the victim was at the home.

“Queen’s lies multiplied when he unsuccessfully tried to explain to deputies that the victim had multiple self-inflicted injuries and was too embarrassed to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies stepped inside, they found the victim “ruthlessly brutalized.” They told authorities that Queen had repeatedly and savagely beaten them for days and stopped them from leaving or calling for help, the sheriff’s office said.

“Not only did Queen torture and terrorize the victim, but he deliberately kept them from seeking law enforcement and medical assistance,” Prendergast said.

Queen was arrested and the elderly victim was taken to a trauma center. It’s unclear what condition they are in.

“CCSO is dedicated to protecting our elderly citizens and removing brutalizers like Queen from our society,” Prendergast said.