Florida deputies critically hurt after man drives car into them during ambush, sheriff says

Two deputies in Hillsborough County were critically hurt after the sheriff says they were ambushed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released several videos showing the moment the two deputies were injured.

Deputies said the videos show the deputies get out of their car, and then a driver speeds up and hits them.

Body camera video then shows the suspect get out of the car and walk toward other deputies.

They then used a taser to take him down.

“These deputies never had a chance,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “They didn’t have a chance to get out of the way. They didn’t have a chance to do anything.”

Deputies identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy.

They said his mother called 911 because he was being violent during a mental health crisis.

He now faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

