Florida man facing attempted murder charges after I-4 shootings, woman mortally wounded

Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference regarding a shooting incident on I-4 Friday morning.

An initial report said Florida deputies were investigating two calls to 911 that involved one motorcycle crash but two incidents that sent two victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At the press conference, Sheriff Judd said it was quickly determined during the investigation the incident was less of a motorcycle crash and more about the shooting.

Sheriff Judd said Ronald Donovan, a motorcycle gang member, was riding on the highway with a 33-year-old Brevard County woman when two members of another motorcycle club passed them on the road.

Judd said the men were riding more than 100mph on the highway before Donovan shot one of the victims, a Hispanic male, in the back. He is the person who initially reported he was shot while riding his motorcycle, according to Sheriff Judd.

The victim returned fire at Donovan but struck Donovan’s female passenger in the head. Her gunshot wounds and subsequent falling off the bike were included in the initial report of her injuries.

During the press conference, Sheriff Judd continuously corrected himself on the lady’s current status, frequently referring to her as deceased before doubling back to calling her “mortally wounded.”

Sheriff Judd said deputies arrived to question Donovan about the incident and noticed he had two holsters but no guns on his person. Judd said officials saw a man in “gang colors” riding away from Donovan. He believes there’s a chance that man might’ve left with evidence.

Judd noted Donovan didn’t cooperate with investigators during questioning.

Officials eventually arrested him for battery on a law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, and attempted 2nd-degree felony murder for injuries the Brevard County woman sustained.

Judd noted that if she dies, those charges will increase to felony murder.

The Sheriff also said they’re charging Donovan with attempted first-degree murder for the shooting of another victim.

Sheriff Judd said the investigation is still ongoing and that there are independent witnesses they’ve spoken to corroborate a chain of events.