Florida deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism who wandered into the woods
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to find a five-year-old girl with autism Monday evening after she wandered into the woods. HCSO sent a chopper to the 5000 block of Windbush Drive to find the missing girl. She had left home on foot and was in a wooded, swampy area. Deputies used a thermal imaging camera on the chopper to find the girl walking through the wooded area. Deputies on the helicopter guided ground units to the girl, where she was rescued, uninjured.