Florida deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism who wandered into the woods

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to find a five-year-old girl with autism Monday evening after she wandered into the woods. HCSO sent a chopper to the 5000 block of Windbush Drive to find the missing girl. She had left home on foot and was in a wooded, swampy area. Deputies used a thermal imaging camera on the chopper to find the girl walking through the wooded area. Deputies on the helicopter guided ground units to the girl, where she was rescued, uninjured.

View comments