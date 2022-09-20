Florida deputies said they found enough fentanyl to kill 169,000 people in Kennesaw man’s truck

A Kennesaw man is behind bars in Florida after he was found asleep in his truck with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 170,000 people, deputies said.

James Wilson Duke, 33, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he was found asleep in his truck behind a closed gas station in Palm Coast, Florida.

The responding deputy said that after he woke Duke up, Duke tried telling him that he had permission to be there but could not tell the deputy exactly who gave him permission.

He also gave the deputy several names when he was asked to identify himself.

Once the deputy figured out Duke’s true identity, he learned that Duke was wanted on a warrant out of Tennessee as well, for failure to appear in court.

Duke was arrested and charged with giving a false name to law enforcement, loitering or prowling and resisting an officer.

As deputies were searching his truck, they said they found “multiple plastic bags filled with fentanyl in a black fanny pack, totaling out at 338 grams.”

“This dirtbag had enough on him to potentially kill 169,000 people. Street-grade fentanyl is flooding our country from Mexico and Flagler County is not immune from this poison. Poison peddlers need to get this message: Don’t sleep in Flagler County or you’ll be residents of the Green Roof Inn,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This is the second time in less than a week we’ve found enough fentanyl on a fugitive to potentially kill over 100,000 people.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration estimates it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose death.

Deputies also seized an electronic weighing scale and a tool bag filled with items commonly used by burglars, including screwdrivers, hammers and wire cutters.

Because of what was discovered during the arrest and search, Duke was also charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of burglary tools with intent, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

