Florida deputies shoot teen girl who opened fire

A central Florida sheriff says his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate after a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found weapons and repeatedly fired at officers. (June 2)

Video Transcript

[Dog barking]

- Kids. Get your hands up.

- My deputies could not have gone home last night. I cannot imagine how hard it was for the deputies who have children that age and you may see a body camera clip in here with the deputy saying a prayer.

I don't want to have to shoot. Please don't. I don't want to have to shoot. I don't want to have to shoot. Don't make me do this. I don't know what the residual effects are for the rest of their careers, but nobody comes to work to shoot and kill anybody.

We certainly don't come to work to get into gunfights with 12 and 14-year-olds, but we've got we've got to take a step back. What we're doing is not working.