Florida deputy charged with manslaughter for shooting fellow officer while ‘playing with a firearm’

A Florida deputy was shot and killed over the weekend by his roommate, who is also a member of law enforcement, in what the local sheriff called an “extremely dumb and avoidable accident.”

Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies Austin Walsh and Andrew Lawson were taking a break from playing video games when the incident unfolded early Saturday inside the apartment they shared in Palm Bay. The pair, described as best friends by Sheriff Wayne Ivey, were chatting and laughing in the moments before Lawson, who believed he had unloaded his gun, “jokingly” pointed the weapon at Walsh.

In an arrest report obtained by Florida Today on Tuesday, investigators said 22-year-old Lawson was “playing with a firearm” at the time of the shooting.

“The firearm did not go off, and Lawson manipulated the firearm by pulling the slide back,” the report said. “Lawson again pointed the firearm at Walsh as he pulled the trigger a second time.”

A single bullet was fired, fatally striking Walsh.

Lawson immediately phoned 911 saying he accidentally shot his roommate. When first responders arrived on the scene, Lawson was “fully distraught and devastated.”

The incident was investigated by the Palm Bay Police Department as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Lawson was arrested and jailed on a charge of manslaughter. He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Brevard County jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Austin and Andrew were the best of friends and Andrew was completely devastated over what happened,” Ivey said. “Even with that, there is no excuse for this tragic and totally avoidable death.”

According to a Facebook post, 23-year-old Walsh had been working with the department since he was 18 years old. Before that, he was a member of its Explorers youth program.