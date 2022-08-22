Florida deputy forced to resign after pulling gun on pregnant woman: report

A Florida deputy no longer has a job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop.

Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith forced Deputy Jacob Desue to resign on Aug. 18, according to WTLV-WJXX.

The incident happened after the former deputy pulled Ebony Washington over for speeding. Washington, whose kids were in the car, waited until she found a well-lit area before stopping for the former deputy. When she tried to explain herself, the deputy was “having none of it,” Sheriff Smith told the news station.

Washington recorded the tense interaction, which went viral on social media and motivated the Bradford Sheriff’s Office to pull the dashcam video.

“He doesn’t deescalate from that demeanor, of being hyper, at that point, of giving those verbal commands.” Sheriff Smith said to the station. “She does exactly what I would tell my daughter, my wife, my neighbor, anybody else that may feel uncomfortable: You reduce your speed, you turn on your flashing lights, be acknowledged.”

During the encounter, Desue told Washington he “wasn’t worried, I got my gun here,” according to WTLV-WJXX.

