Florida deputy hospitalized in machete attack during fatal shooting of suspect: report

Florida deputies shot and killed a suspect after the suspect attacked a deputy with a machete.

On Thursday, Sarasota County deputies received a call from the victim regarding a man breaking into his home wielding a machete and baseball bat, WFLA reported.

Four deputies, who were already in the area, arrived, and the suspect moved toward them with the machete in hand.

The suspect cut one deputy, who needed emergency surgery from a hand surgeon, WFLA reported. The other two deputies on the scene shot and killed the suspect.

