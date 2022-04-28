Florida deputy-involved shooting at Target leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A deputy-involved shooting at a Target store in Kissimmee, Florida, Wednesday evening left at least one person dead and three others injured, according to reports.

Two Osceola County Sheriff's deputies were involved in the shooting and both are OK, Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said, without going into detail about the shooting because of a pending Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, which is tasked without probing officer-involved shootings, FOX 35 in Orlando reported.

"It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved," Lopez told reporters in a brief statement, according to WKMG-TV in Orlando reported. "They’re fine. We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement."

One victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died, FOX 35 in Orlando reported. Two victims were hurt while running away from the scene and another suffered a shrapnel injury in the hand.

Their conditions have not been reported.

Authorities haven’t released any other details about the shooting.