Florida deputy loses two fingers after suspect’s homemade firearm explodes

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
Marco Antonio Tolentino has been charged with the attempted murder of a deputy (Polk County Sheriff&#x002019;s Office)
A sheriff’s deputy in Florida investigating a domestic disturbance was seriously injured when a homemade firearm exploded as a suspect allegedly fired at him.

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Lawes, 33, lost two fingers after being struck by a 12-gauge shotgun shell fired from a pipe gun allegedly in the possession of suspect Marco Antonio Tolentino, 39.

The bullet from the makeshift firearm, known as a zip gun, also struck Mr Tolentino’s shoulder and arm, and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both men are in a stable condition, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred as Mr Lawes and another deputy responded to a domestic incident at the Economy Motor Lodge in the town of Dundee, central Florida, at 9.30pm on Sunday night.

The deputies were directed to a woman who was sitting outside a neighboring motel.

Soon after they arrived, Mr Tolentino, who was not involved in the disturbance, approached the scene on bicycle.

Mr Lawes reportedly asked him to produce identification and if he had anything illegal in his possession.

Mr Tolentino lifted his shirt to show the metal pipe gun, saying he had it for his protection.

“A portion of ‘the pipe’ was concealed in the suspect’s right pocket and also extended upwards to the abdomen underneath the shirt,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The deputy reached for the item, at which time the suspect also again reached for the item, and also was trying to pull away from him. At that time, the pipe... came apart as it was pulled from the pocket and then a ‘blast’ went off.”

Another deputy at the scene provided emergency first aid to Mr Lawes.

Mr Tolentino has been charged with attempted felony murder, possessing or discharging a destructive device, resisting an officer with violence, carrying a concealed weapon and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office explained that the “zip gun” had two inter-locking pieces of metal pipe that hold a single shotgun shell.

“When pressed together, the device is designed to fire the single projectile.”

During a search of Mr Tolentino’s room, additional shotgun rounds were found.

