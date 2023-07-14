A Florida deputy was out on night patrol. He couldn’t stop what happened next

A Florida deputy is recovering after a disturbing run-in with a DUI suspect in Dunedin, near Tampa Bay, Wednesday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on night patrol was heading north on Alternate 19 approaching Cedar Street around 9 p.m. when a Honda Accord driven by Edward Parsons, 70, pulled out directly in front of him.

Investigators say the deputy couldn’t stop in time and smashed into the Accord’s driver’s side front door. The deputy had minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The crash was captured in the patrol car’s dashcam footage, which shows the moment of impact and air bags deploying in the Accord.

Parsons, who showed “signs of impairment” after the crash, had non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and charged with DUI involving property damage. Bond was set at $250, as per court records.