Florida deputy shoots, kills man; two others shot, one fatally, undersheriff says

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man while two others were shot, including one fatally, at an Orange Blossom Trail hotel in Orlando Saturday afternoon, Undersheriff Mark Canty said.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired at Heritage Hotel, 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail, around 12:36 p.m. Once OCSO arrived, they found one man who had been shot and another man with a gun.

OCSO deputies asked the man with the gun to drop the weapon, but he refused. A deputy then shot the suspect, Canty said at a news conference.

Shortly after the OCSO deputy shot the man with the gun, they found another man who had been shot before the deputies arrived. All three were taken to the hospital.

One of the gunshot victims and the man shot by the deputy died, according to an OCSO press release. The other gunshot victim remains in the hospital, but his condition is unknown. It’s unclear who shot the two victims.

The deputy who shot the man with the gun will be on paid administrative leave until the preliminary investigation is over, which is standard procedure, Canty said.

“Anytime someone pulls a gun and indiscriminately start shooting at other people, the entire community is at threat,” Canty said.

The shooting is still under investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy shooting.