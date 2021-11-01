Florida deputy shot at 8 times during traffic stop, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run

Florida deputies are hunting a suspect deemed armed and dangerous after firing nearly a dozen gunshots at a deputy during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Hillsborough County Deputy Geovanny Rodriguez, 29, made the traffic stop just before 5 a.m. near 43rd Street and Skipper Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspect fired eight gunshots toward the deputy, striking the patrol vehicle multiple times. Rodriguez was not injured during the incident and was able to return fire as the suspect fled, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the patrol vehicle’s bullet-riddled windshield.

"We are just thankful our deputy is safe today," said Chief Deputy Donna Luczynski. "This type of violence towards our deputies will not be tolerated in our community. We are asking anyone with any information to please come forward."

Deputies said that a description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, is believed to have been stolen on Wednesday. The vehicle was recovered nearby the scene shortly after the shooting.

Traffic stops are considered to be one of the most dangerous encounters police can have, according to law enforcement officers. Cops often navigate situations where they find drugs in vehicles, come across drivers or passengers with warrants, and approach vehicles with tinted windows.

Three police officers were feloniously killed during traffic stops in 2020, according to data released earlier this year by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.