Florida deputy visits baby girl whose life he saved

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Charlotte County Deputy Sergeant visited over the weekend with the 6-month-old baby whose life he saved after he jumped into action after a motorcycle crash.

Sgt. David Musgrove went to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete to visit her.

He was on duty the night of Feb. 8 when he said a motorcyclist sped past him going more than 100 mph.

Musgrove said the rider ran into a car, hitting a mother and her two little girls.

‘He’s our hero’: Family grateful to deputy for saving 6-month-old after fatal crash

He was able to get both girls out of the car and perform CPR on the baby, Lola.

“It feels nice, you know,” Musgrove said. “They told me that I’m a part of their family now and I need to expect birthday invitations to Lola’s birthday parties.”

Musgrove said he was filled with relief when he visited the hospital, because the baby girl was opening her eyes and moving her feet again.

He said he will continue to keep in touch with the family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.