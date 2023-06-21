Florida detective weeps on stand as he says Parkland school police officer who failed to react could have saved lives

A homicide detective weeped on the stand while testifying in the trial of a Parkland school resource officer who allegedly failed to intervene in a mass shooting that left 17 people dead.

Broward County Detective John Curcio, a 25-year veteran and the final witness of the prosecution, spent two hours testifying during the trial of Deputy Scot Peterson. When asked what the deputies' objective should have been during the shooting, Mr Curcio's demeanor broke.

"The goal is to stop him (Cruz) from killing people. That doesn't mean killing him, it means slowing him down. It means distracting him. It means doing anything so that kids can find safety," the detective said, his voice breaking.

Mr Peterson is accused of staying outside Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and failing to take action to stop Nikolas Cruz, who was inside the facility shooting students and staff.