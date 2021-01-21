A Florida doctor with two 2020 DUI arrests might’ve come to work impaired, state says

David J. Neal

Sarasota County Dr. Stephen Ducker, already fired for various forms of poor medical professional behavior, showed up to work barely able to walk and talk last June, according to people at a group home. That night, Ducker would take the first of two DUI arrests in 34 days.

Those are just some of the reasons the Florida Department of Health gives for the emergency restriction order (ERO) slapped on Ducker’s license by the state Surgeon General.

The ERO was followed on Dec. 23 by a pair of Administrative Complaints filed by the Department of Health before the Board of Medicine, citing an evaluation from addiction medicine specialist Dr. Lawrence Wilson that Ducker has severe sedative, alcohol and stimulant disorders, each “with apparent relapse.”

Ducker, 61, has pleaded not guilty to all the DUI charges in each case.

Department of Health records say he has been licensed in Florida since 2013. Those records show a 2016 administrative complaint after his noncompliance ended a contract with the Professionals Resource Network, the state’s monitoring program for impaired physicians.

What that doesn’t show is any further action by any agency beyond that. So, Ducker was free to be a traveling doctor with Florida Mobile Physicians, a company that contracts to provide in-home healthcare to individuals and groups in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

What happened when a Florida doctor just off probation was accused of sexual assault

Firings and DUI arrest No. 1

The Emergency Restriction Order said Florida Mobile Physicians fired Ducker on May 29 after “erratic behavior and numerous complaints from facilities that he was missing visits, failing to return phone calls, not keeping patient notes or following up with patients and behaving aggressively toward facility staff.”

But Ducker still worked with some places, such as Sarasota group home Nanni & Poppi’s Place. On June 15, the ERO says a patient saw Ducker walking unsteadily and heard his speech as slurred. The patient told the owner, who agreed after speaking to Ducker and added he “couldn’t answer the owner’s questions or speak in complete sentences.”

That afternoon, a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says, a witness saw Ducker blow through a red light and stop sign in his Toyota SUV, then crash into a ditch and toss a bottle of pills after getting out of the vehicle. When deputies got to the crash, they noticed the same slurred speech and unsteady walk that the Nanni & Poppi’s people had.

They also noticed the pill bottle was a 90-count prescription for alzaprolam, the generic name for Xanax. Ducker said his doctor prescribed them for him. A deputy pointed out the prescription had him as the prescribing doctor, not the patient with the female name. Ducker said that’s his girlfriend and he must have grabbed her bottle on the way out the door.

The bottle, the deputy noted, was defaced. Ducker couldn’t answer why he or his girlfriend, a nurse, would do that.

Ducker insisted he had only Xanax in his system, which a urine sample showed. Court documents say he blew 0.079 on the breathalyzer at 6:23 p.m. and 6:28 p.m. The measurement for legally drunk is 0.08.

A Walmart parking lot and DUI arrest No. 2

On July 19, a Sarasota County deputy said she was parked at the front of an aisle in the Walmart parking lot in Osprey while working on another case. A delivery truck was parked in front of the supermarket part with its rear lift out, shrinking the space between the vehicles to impassable.

With a closed Walmart and, thus, an empty parking lot to go around them, the deputy said Ducker tried to ease his blue sedan between her cruiser and the truck. The deputy heard a crunch that she presumed was the sedan hitting the truck’s ramp.

Ducker introduced himself by yelling at her, “Why are you parked so close?”

After Ducker parked his car, the deputy said, she stopped him as she walked toward the store, and asked for his driver’s license. He gave her his license and a red credit card, she said. In a conversation featuring his slurred speech, she said she explained the store had shortened hours during the pandemic and was closed.

A second deputy who showed up noticed Ducker swaying as he stood. That deputy noted Ducker kept criticizing the first deputy’s parking choices.

“He, later in the night at the jail, called me a Nazi for enforcing the law and that because he is a doctor, he should be given a ride home,” the second deputy wrote.

This time, court documents say, Ducker blew a 0.08 and a 0.079 and admitted he’d have Xanax in his system.

Final Analysis

The Department of Health ordered Ducker to undergo analysis with Wilson. The ERO says Ducker detailed a substance abuse fight that goes back to 2000, when he was a nurse. He was fired from one job for stealing fetanyl. He’s been monitored by the Intervention Project for Nurses (IPN), which monitors impaired nurses for the Board of Nursing, and Professionals Resource Network (PRN), which does the same with doctors for the Board of Medicine.

Ducker admitted taking alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) on the days of his DUI arrests, but didn’t say he was impaired either when driving or at the group home. He did admit to Wilson that his “opioid use disorder is a ‘dormant volcano.’ ”

Despite this admission, Wilson found that “Ducker’s behavior demonstrates a significantly limited insight, poor judgment and lack of understanding of the chronicity of his disorders.”

Wilson also said Ducker prescribing alprazolam for his girlfriend showed questionable ethics.

“Dr. Wilson expressed concern that Dr. Ducker continues to demonstrate significant victimization, to the point of paranoia, in that he believes IPN, PRN, the Department (of Health), and even Dr. Wilson himself have ulterior motives in restricting his ability to practice.

“Based on the foregoing, Dr. Wilson opined that Dr. Ducker is unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients.”

Latest Stories

  • Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump decisions on COVID, climate change

    Fresh off his inauguration Wednesday, President Biden began his term with executive orders on measures ranging from curbing the coronavirus pandemic to addressing racial inequality, many of which roll back measures enacted by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • NBA player turned conspiracy theorist stages one-man pro-Trump protest amid inaugural security prepared for thousands

    The extra security measures appeared to have kept many protesters away from the Capitol and inaugural activities, but not one man.

  • Michigan official shows gun after public meeting criticism

    A county official in northern Michigan displayed a rifle during an online meeting in response to a citizen's comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing outrage from some local residents. Ron Clous, an elected member of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, was at home during the livestreamed meeting Wednesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. During a public comment period, a local woman, Kelli MacIntash, criticized the board for allowing self-described members of the Proud Boys to speak at a commission meeting last year and urged commission Chairman Rob Hentschel to denounce them.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered Biden's inauguration

    The inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was splashed across the front pages of newspapers in the United States and around the world on Thursday, a day after they were sworn into office.

  • Graham Hopes Trump Stays ‘Leader’ of GOP, Says Enemies Will ‘Get Erased’ If They Try to Oust Him

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Wednesday warned fellow Republicans that if they try to “erase Donald Trump from the party, you’re going to get erased.” “I hope people in our party understand the party itself,” he told Fox News hours after President Joe Biden was sworn-in. “Most Republicans like his policies. A lot of Republicans like his style,” Graham said. “A lot of people are disappointed with him personally at times but appreciate the outcomes he’s achieved for our country.” Asked if he thinks Trump will try to start another political party — according to the Wall Street Journal, the former president is toying with the idea of forming a “Patriot Party” — Graham said he hoped Trump does not, adding that he would like to see him “stay the leader of the Republican Party.” He defended Trump’s presidency as “a good four years for judges, for rebuilding the military, for bringing order to the border, for historic peace agreements in the Mideast.” He also commended the former president’s appointment of three Supreme Court justices. “I hope President Trump understands that his legacy and his best future lies with the Republican Party,” he said. He added that removing Trump from the party “would be a disaster … The one way Democrats can survive is for the Republican Party to crack up. The best way for the Republican Party to crack up is try to move forward without Donald Trump.” A number of Republicans have disavowed Trump in recent weeks after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, leaving five people dead. A handful of House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president for “incitement of insurrection.”

  • Anti-fascist protesters vandalize buildings in Portland and Seattle

    People dressed in black and with their faces covered broke windows and the glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon business office in Portland, spray-painting an anarchist symbol over the party sign, video posted on social media showed. The new Democratic president was sworn in on Wednesday, urging unity and restoration after Republican Donald Trump's divisive tenure.

  • US, UK Sign Agreement to Merge Forces for Historic Joint Carrier Deployment

    Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and the Navy destroyer The Sullivans will deploy as part of the strike group.

  • Houston police veteran lied about entering Capitol, feds say

    Tam Dinh Pham of the Houston police department was part of the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A veteran Houston police officer is in trouble after attending the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., then lying about it. Officer Tam Dinh Pham joined the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former presidents deliver message to Biden on inauguration night

    Former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama delivered a recorded message to President Biden on Wednesday night.

  • Voting to convict Trump would cost McConnell his Senate leadership, GOP faction warns

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is genuinely undecided on how he will vote in former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, his close allies say, but a faction of Senate Republicans are warning him if he votes to convict, the backlash will be swift and severe, CNN reports. "If he does, I don't know if he can stay as leader," one senior GOP senator told CNN, portraying that as a sentiment shared by several of his colleagues. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he could not support McConnell if he voted against Trump.McConnell has publicly shifted against Trump since a pro-Trump mob ransacked Congress on Jan. 6. "The mob was fed lies," McConnell said Tuesday. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." McConnell is part of "a small but notable faction of high-profile Republicans are taking a stronger stance against Trump or distancing themselves from him," The Associated Press notes, but "Trump is expected to remain politically active, including trying to exact revenge by backing primary challenges against Republicans he believed scorned him in his final days," especially the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him."In the House, a group of Trump loyalists are seeking to strip Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney of her GOP leadership post for supporting impeachment," CNN reports, "a predicament some Republican senators privately believe could hound McConnell if he seeks to end Trump's political career."The logistics and timing of Trump's impeachment trial are up in the air, though multiple Capitol Hill sources tell Politico's Playbook team it could end up being as short as three days, barring Trump calling witnesses. In the end, CNN reports, "Republicans who know McConnell well believe he will take the temperature of the Senate GOP conference and ultimately make a decision based in part on the views of his colleagues and the mood of the country when it comes time to cast the key vote."More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Joe Biden needs to get real Biden needs to talk about KN95s

  • India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China

    India will give millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Asian countries in the next few weeks, government sources said on Thursday, drawing praise from its neighbours and pushing back against China's dominating presence in the region. Free shipments of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, have begun arriving in the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • Fox News' Chris Wallace calls Biden's speech the 'best inaugural address I ever heard'

    President Biden's inaugural address has won some high praise on Fox News.Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday praised Biden's "great" inaugural address, going as far as to deem it the best he's ever watched in his life."I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said. "I've been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 -- John F. Kennedy, 'ask not.' I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."Biden during his first address as president declared that "democracy has prevailed" and urged unity, saying politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path." Wallace noted the speech and the ceremony itself was especially meaningful coming exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results."It was a less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk," Wallace said.The Fox News anchor also called for those in the media to particularly take note of Biden's comment that "there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies.""Now he's gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action," Wallace added. "But I thought it was a great start." > Fox News's Chris Wallace: "This was the best inaugural address I ever heard." pic.twitter.com/W2tauGp5g5> > -- Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Joe Biden needs to get real Biden needs to talk about KN95s

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first hours as a private citizen scrambling to find lawyers to represent him in his upcoming impeachment trial, as he settled into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. One of Mr Trump’s first calls after leaving office was to Lindsey Graham, South Carolina senator and staunch ally, telling him he was now “looking for some lawyers” for the imminent Senate hearing. "[Trump] said, 'I really don't know the lay of the land here,' and he's looking for some lawyers," Mr Graham told Punchbowl News. "I'm trying to help him there, and he's just trying to put together a team." Mr Trump will not be drawing on his usual litigators: Rudy Giuliani, his longtime personal lawyer, is likely to step aside as he could be called as a witness, while attorneys who represented him at the first impeachment hearing have declined.

  • China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

    China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

  • Biden urges unity in inaugural speech: 'Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path'

    President Biden returned to a recurring theme Wednesday after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, calling for unity in his inaugural address."Let's start afresh," Biden said. "Let's begin to listen to one another again. Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another."He then added that politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path" and that while he understands many Americans "view the future with fear and trepidation," the "answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions ... We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts." > President Biden: "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated, and even manufactured." https://t.co/1LntlB7T7E pic.twitter.com/Wb8GD7qL3U> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021> US President Joe Biden: "We must end this uncivil war, that pits red against blue" | https://t.co/PhIqa0n91w pic.twitter.com/gPeKpKBgVG> > -- RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Joe Biden needs to get real Biden needs to talk about KN95s

  • The list of people Donald Trump pardoned on his last day in office (and the reasons why)

    In his last day in office as US president, Donald Trump granted pardons to 73 people and commuted the sentences of another 70. Below are some of the details given by the White House of who was chosen, and why. Todd Boulanger – Full pardon In 2008, Mr Boulanger pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. He has taken full responsibility for his conduct. Mr Boulanger is a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and was honorably discharged. He has also received an award from the City of the District of Columbia for heroism for stopping and apprehending an individual who assaulted an elderly woman with a deadly weapon on Capitol Hill. Abel Holtz – Full pardon Mr Holtz is 86. In 1995, he pled guilty to one count of impeding a grand jury investigation and was sentenced to 45 days in prison. Rick Renzi – Full pardon In 2013, Mr Renzi - a father of 12 - was convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and racketeering. He was sentenced to two years in Federal prison, two years of supervised release, and paid a $25,000 fine. Before his conviction, he served three terms in the House of Representatives. His constituents considered him a strong advocate for better housing, quality education, and improved healthcare—especially for the underprivileged and Native Americans. Kenneth Kurson – Full pardon Prosecutors have charged Mr Kurson with cyberstalking related to his divorce from his ex-wife in 2015. In a letter to the prosecutors, Mr. Kurson’s ex-wife wrote on his behalf that she never wanted this investigation or arrest and, “repeatedly asked for the FBI to drop it… I hired a lawyer to protect me from being forced into yet another round of questioning. My disgust with this arrest and the subsequent articles is bottomless…” Casey Urlacher – Full pardon Mr Urlacher, the Mayor of Mettawa, Illinois, has been charged with conspiracy to engage in illegal gambling. Throughout his life, he has been committed to public service and has consistently given back to his community. Carl Andrews Boggs – Full pardon In 2013, Mr Boggs pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy. Since his release, he has rebuilt his company, has employed hundreds of people, and has dedicated countless hours and financial resources to his community. Jaime A Davidson – Sentence commuted In 1993, Mr Davidson was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in relation to the murder of an undercover officer. Notably, witnesses who testified against him later recanted their testimony in sworn affidavits and further attested that Mr Davidson had no involvement. The admitted shooter has already been released from prison.