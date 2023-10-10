Florida dog found in 'really bad shape' looks completely unrecognizable today

ORLANDO, Fla. - A little dog found itself in ruff – erm, rough - shape recently until an officer with the Orlando Police Department found him and got him the care he needed.

Now, Sullivan, looks completely unrecognizable.

The Orlando Police Department said Officer Rohlf found the little pup in "really bad shape." Photos shared on the police department's social media accounts showed the pup with long, straggly hair.

Officer Rohlf took Sullivan to the Orange County Animal Services where he received some "much-needed care," OPD said.

Exactly what happened to little Sullivan isn't known. FOX 35 reached out to both Orlando police and Orange County Animal Services late Monday.

On Friday, Officer Rohlf was able to reunite with Sullivan and his foster mom, Dannielle, OPD said. And it appeared to be a happy reunion. Sullivan looked completely different.

He long, matted hair was now short and cleaned up.

"She couldn't believe how healthy he looked! Thank you Officer Rohlf for your compassion and thank you Dannielle for sending us these pics! We hope Sullivan finds his FURever home," OPD said.

It's not known when Sullivan will be available for adoption or if he has already been adopted.