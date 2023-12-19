Florida dogs are the nation's most spoiled: Strollers, perfume and 8 other reasons why

Does your dog have a stocking on the mantle? Maybe you bought a dog treat advent calendar, or have a gift for your pup under the tree. If so, the Sunshine State could be the best place for you.

A recent study from Forbes Advisor revealed that man’s best friend may actually be a Florida man’s best friend above all else. Florida has some of the most pampered pups in the country.

Forbes analyzed how spoiled the dogs are in each state by comparing things like the percentage of dog owners who spend more on their dog’s health and grooming than they spend on their own, bring their dog on vacation, regularly make homemade dog food or treats and even throw birthday parties for their dog.

Here’s where Florida ranked, how to spot a spoiled dog and canine Christmas gift suggestions for those who like to pamper their pets.

Are New York dogs the most spoiled?

Somewhat shockingly, America’s most spoiled dogs aren’t perched in penthouses in Manhattan. According to Forbes’ study, the most spoiled dogs in the country live in Florida.

Here’s a quick snapshot of how spoiled Florida’s pups are:

66.5% of dog owners surveyed said they spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own.

63% of Florida’s dog owners said they’re likely to order a special treat for their dog at a restaurant.

43.5% of the dog owners in Florida are likely to pamper their pooches by pushing them in a stroller.

34% said they’re likely to put perfume or cologne on their pooch.

54% of Florida dog owners surveyed said they’re likely to throw doggy birthday parties or celebrations.

69% said they prepare homemade dog food or treats for their pups.

57% of Florida dog owners said they take their dog to dog-friendly activities.

Here’s Forbes’ top 10 states with the most spoiled dogs list:

Florida Alaska Washington Colorado California New Jersey Illinois Texas Delaware Virginia

How can you tell your dog is spoiled?

Spoiling your pets isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it probably means you see them as a crucial part of your family, which is just really sweet.

And you don’t have to spend loads of money on your dog for them to be considered spoiled. You could include them in your family photos or make them treats from staples you have in your pantry that are yummier than dry kibble.

Here are the top 10 signs that you have a spoiled pup, according to Forbes:

Taking family photos with the dog

Buying the dog outfits and accessories

Spending more money on the dog’s health and grooming than on your own

Regularly preparing homemade dog food or treats

Ordering the dog a special treat at a restaurant

Taking the dog to dog-friendly activities

Bringing the dog on vacation

Regularly throwing birthday parties or other celebrations for the dog

Pushing the dog in a stroller

Putting perfume or cologne on the dog

What are good Christmas gifts for a dog?

A recent USA TODAY study surveyed 1,000 pet owners and found that more than 80% of them plan to buy a holiday gift for their dog or cat this year.

Coming up with a fun gift to include your dog in your Christmas celebration isn’t difficult, since our four-legged friends are so easy to please. Since a happy belly means a happy dog, most of the pet parents that responded to USA TODAY’s survey said that treats and belly-happy gifts are their top choice, with new toys following up in second place.

You can read more about how pet parents are celebrating the holidays with their furry friends this year here.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida man's best friend? Study says Florida has most spoiled dogs