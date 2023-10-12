Florida domestic violence shelters face financial crisis, advocates warn

TALLAHASSEE — The past few weeks have been hard for Cheri Brant after a confrontation between her boss at the Beacon Center and a state senator led to the dismissal and resignation of several staff members.

She was one of several people who left Volusia County’s only shelter for battered women in the wake of that incident, after which Daytona Beach police issued Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, a trespass warning.

The Beacon Center was more than just a job for Brant. It was a place where she felt safe when she escaped an abusive relationship five years ago. She and her two little children had been living with her abuser in a homeless camp in the woods, riding her 5-year-old seven miles to school on the handlebars of a bike.

When the emotional and mental abuse became physical, she found the Beacon Center, where she stayed for nine months. The people there taught her coping mechanisms and helped her get a permanent injunction against him.

“I was angry, and mad at myself when I first got to the center, very self-sabotaging,” Brant said. “They made me feel safe, gave me mental support, how to think for myself. They taught me I was lovable and could love myself.”

After she was back on her own, she began doing volunteer work at the center. She started working there full-time two years ago.

“It’s devastating to have that refuge taken away,” Brant said. “I feel like it’s part of my identity.”

The Beacon Center is among several of the 41 state-certified domestic violence shelters in Florida struggling financially, forcing them to cut back on the number of victims they can serve and putting off much-needed maintenance and repairs.

While some urban centers like the ones in Orlando, Miami and Naples are doing better because of stronger private local support, the ones in more rural areas are having a harder time raising local money and rely more heavily on public funding.

Others have also managed to get by on COVID-19 funds that are due to run out.

They also are among those with the highest rates of domestic violence reports. According to the state’s Community Health Assessment Resource Tool, while the state has seen an overall decline in reported domestic abuse offenses since 2015, Volusia continues to have among the highest rates at 604 per 100,000, nearly double the statewide rate of 305 per 100,000.

State and federal spending on the shelters has remained flat even as state tax revenues have soared and Florida reserves have grown to $13 billion.

Meanwhile, private funding has withered because of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Angie Pye, the center’s former longtime CEO. And yet the demand for shelters is so high because the criminal justice system is not doing enough to keep perpetrators in jail, she said.

State budget grows

The state budget has grown by $26 billion to more than $117 billion since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office in 2019. The Department of Children and Families saw its budget grow by nearly $1.5 billion over the same time period.

But little of that made it to the agency that oversaw the shelters, the Florida Council Against Domestic Violence, which had its $47 million budget cut by $3 million in 2021 and only got an increase of about $2 million this year. About two-thirds of that money comes from federal sources.

“I haven’t seen an increase in the center budgets for many years,” Pye said, CEO from 2016 until this September. She said the money is distributed by a “mysterious formula.”

Last year, centers served 11,800 women and children in shelters and nearly 40,000 in outreach.

And the shelters are facing another round of cuts to federal domestic violence programs, like the Violence Against Women Act, as Congress shifts its spending priorities, Pye said.

DCF has not responded to emails over the past three weeks seeking its response and additional information on domestic violence spending.

But Andres Malave, spokesman for House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said the department has requested an additional $10 million in state funds for the program for the 2024-25 budget cycle, and an additional $8 million in federal grants.

“We intend to look at that this year,” said Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services. “We need a safe space to help people make the right decisions for themselves.”

The governor’s office declined to comment on whether the governor supports an increase in spending for domestic violence centers.

A handful of domestic violence shelters in mainly small, rural counties are facing similar financial pressures, said Linda Parker, CEO of Women in Distress of Broward County. Her center has a DCF contract to help run a statewide domestic violence hotline, provide training and technical assistance to the shelters, and oversee legal services.

There was some hope the centers would see more money after the state dismantled the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence after finding massive misspending of state and federal money that was supposed to go to the shelters.

A Miami Herald investigation found the coalition’s leaders were accused of stealing over $7.5 million, mostly in bogus overtime. The state sued and recouped $5 million – but only gave $1 million of that back to the shelters.

Last month, the former CEO, Tiffany Carr, and her second in command were indicted on several felony counts of fraud, accused of diverting state and federal dollars desperately needed to run those shelters to protect battered women and their children.

Legislative reforms were passed in the wake of the scandal, the duties of the coalition were divided among three separate domestic violence organizations and a domestic violence task force was created to seek further reforms.

Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, who sponsored the legislation creating the domestic violence task force, did not return a call seeking comment on progress from the task force.

Tensions rising

The spotlight shined on the Beacon Center when Sen. Wright started intervening in the agency’s affairs earlier this year, Pye said. That led to half the board resigning and several top staff following Pye out the door, including her successor as CEO, Jessica Rivers.

Pye blames Wright, who was briefly a member of the center’s board of directors in 2016, for convincing a Volusia nonprofit to withhold contributions to the center.

“The revenue stream started changing. Then when you have people like Tom Wright talking someone out of making donations it exacerbates the situation,” she said.

Wright also accused the center of being a haven for drug peddling and prostitution, neither of which could be proven by state DCF investigators.

Wright hasn’t responded to requests from the Orlando Sentinel for comment but communicated his allegations to Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

“They spoke over the phone about Senator Wright’s concerns with the living conditions he has witnessed at the Beacon Center. For example, Senator Wright shared that during the site visit in September, he observed that of the 50 rooms and bathrooms, only 23 were in a usable condition,” said Katie Betta, a spokeswoman for Passidomo.

Passidomo has said she was “pleased that they are being reviewed” but wouldn’t confirm if a formal investigation was underway or if she planned to seek more funding for the shelters.

Like other shelters, the Beacon Center had already been suffering financially for years, Pye said, something she’s tried to make the board of directors respond to by saving money to build a reserve for hard times.

Those financial losses forced staff reductions, which in turn forced them to cut the number of women they could take in. At one time Beacon Center could house up to 80 people a day. But staff reductions have cut that back to 20 people at a time, Pye said.

“I could fill the center in 24 hours if I could afford to staff all 80 beds,” Pye said.

But without a huge injection of private funds, at least $150,000, Pye said, Beacon Center will likely have to shut its doors.

“The organization is struggling. I’ve been talking about that with the board for months, or longer,” Pye said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it closed down before the end of the year. I’ve been saying for years that we need to save money and build up a reserve.”

More prosecution sought

Women wouldn’t be desperately seeking shelter from their abusers if the criminal justice did a better job enforcing the laws on the books and kept alleged perpetrators behind bars, Pye said.

“I made no friends among Volusia County law enforcement as I tried to hold them accountable for the huge number of abusers allowed to go free, released on their own recognizance or never prosecuted,” Pye said.

She said she fought the county’s practice of separating domestic violence victims from their children. And she also fought the prosecutor’s practice of interviewing victims within hours of their alleged perpetrators making their first appearance, a tactic she said intimidated victims and provided material for their abusers’ attorneys.

“Pye never earned the respect of any of us in the criminal justice system,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, including judges, prosecutors and law enforcement.

He did not respond to a request to elaborate.

Fifty percent of those accused are released on their own recognizance at first appearance, and 35% of those are released without orders, said Pye, who said she was tracking data from the Volusia County Clerk of Courts before she left the Beacon Center as CEO.

The Volusia County State Attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

“These women wouldn’t have to flee to shelters if the law enforcement used its full powers to hold perpetrators accountable,” Pye said.