Florida driver allegedly flees hit-and-run crash with victim clinging to vehicle's hood, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A hit-and-run victim tried to take matters into their own hands when a 76-year-old woman struck their car, but ended up on the hood of her car for two miles at speeds of 50 mph, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Cheryl Henderson, 76, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit for the incident that happened Saturday in Palm Coast.

A hit-and-run crash was reported near the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway shortly before 2 p.m. The driver, later identified as Henderson, reportedly left the scene, but not before allegedly trying to run over the hit-and-run victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim told deputies they used their vehicle to try and block Henderson from leaving, but Henderson allegedly sped up.

Bystanders, including Nealon Joseph, noticed Henderson and the man began arguing. Shortly after, he claims Henderson drove her car at the man.

"The gentleman came out and said, you know, cops are on the way, or we've already called the cops. And then she just tried to drive away," Joseph said.

Unable to avoid the vehicle, the victim ended up on the hood of the car, according to deputies. Joseph said the man hung on desperately, as she headed South on Belle Terre Parkway. He said Henderson reached speeds of nearly 50 miles an hour as he followed her, in an attempt to get her to pull over.

"My entire goal at this point was just to make sure that people were staying far enough behind because if he fell off the vehicle, she would ultimately run him over," he said.

Henderson was ultimately forced off the road. Video of the incident can be seen above, per the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

"This could have become a deadly incident," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries, but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment for the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again."

According to the arrest documents, Henderson claimed she tried to stop, but was unable to do so. Joseph told FOX 35 News, based on what he could see, that was not the case.

"She had multiple times to stop while I was behind her and I was calling it in, "he said. "She just refused to, until I was able to get in front of her."

After Joseph’s efforts, law enforcement arrived and took Henderson into custody. She was later released from jail on a 20,000 dollar bond.