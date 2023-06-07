A Florida driver changed lanes. That made another driver with a gun ‘angry,’ cops say

A confrontation between two drivers on a Central Florida road ended with one of them getting arrested Monday evening.

According to a police report from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a weapon at around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast.

Deputies made contact with the reporting party, who was in a white pickup truck with a trailer hitch at a Mobil gas station.

The victim was driving west on State Road 100, attempting to switch lanes, and put out an arm to indicate the move. That’s when a white sedan swerved in front of the truck and pointed a gun at him through the passenger side window, according to the police report.

“In fear of his life,” the victim slammed on the brakes, took a picture of the license plate and called cops.

Shortly later, deputies tracked down the tags to the person driving the car, later identified as Bryant Stanley, 50, and initiated a “high risk” traffic stop.

Bodycam footage posted to the agency’s Facebook page shows deputies yelling at Stanley to lift his shirt for weapons, then ordering him to walk backward and cuffing him.

“Hands up!” shouts a deputy. “Keep coming to me!”

A search of the suspect’s car revealed a handgun wedged between the center console and the driver’s seat. A magazine and one round were in the chamber, bodycam images show.

The suspect had a different version of what occurred. Stanley told officers that he went to an Olive Garden to get food and when he got back on the road he said he was being “followed” by a truck that had cut him off. He said he felt “threatened,” and admitted pointing the gun.

Stanley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. The Palm Coast resident was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $50,000 bond.

“Road rage will only lead you to jail, especially if there’s a gun involved,” said Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly. “Irresponsible and angry drivers have no place in Flagler County. Hopefully, he will take our anger management course in the jail or be required to by the court.”