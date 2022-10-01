Florida drone footage shows destruction of Sanibel Causeway, beached boats
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Sanibel, Florida, destroying a causeway that cut off access to the barrier island's 6,300 residents.
Winds of 92 mph were recorded as the storm made landfall in South Carolina.
Fox 4's Katie Walls and Chris Earl spoke with a South Cape Coral resident about her experience during Hurricane Ian.
Across southwest Florida, rescue efforts continue in search of residents stranded by Hurricane Ian. Due to extensive damage to the Sanibel Causeway, which connects multiple island communities to the mainland, air support has been widely deployed in recovery missions. Meanwhile, Ian continues north, making landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.
Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on Sanibel Island.
Hurricane Ian continued to hammer the southeastern United States, hitting South Carolina two days after devastating parts of Florida.
As Florida reels from the damage left from Hurricane Ian, which has left at least 21 people dead and over a million Floridians without power, utility companies — and a full-time storm chaser — are using drone technology to aid in rescue efforts and provide a wider scope of the destruction.
A chunk of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to Florida's mainland had fallen into the sea Wednesday, cutting off access to the barrier island.
Mammoth Hurricane Ian has broken our hearts and stolen the stuff that paradisiacal dreams are made of in our weary Florida.
In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian's destruction didn't affect all neighborhoods equally.
Just off Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island, the dome homes endured for 40 years. They were built in 1982 by retired oil producer Bob Lee.
Drone footage of Naples Pier before and after Hurricane Ian.
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. (Sept. 30)
Aerial video shows damage to homes on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
VIDEO SHOWS: -SHOWS: -STORY: Footage from both locations showed resorts, homes, boats, and infrastructure damaged by the storm which slammed the state's Gulf Coast on Wednesday (September 28) as a Category 4 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 km) per hour.
After inspecting storm-battered Pine Island, which is home to both fishing villages and long-term residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vowed to restore the destroyed bridge that has severed the island’s link to the mainland.