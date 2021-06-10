A Florida drug dealer received early release from Obama. Now, he’s in trouble again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Dill, David J. Neal
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A St. Petersburg man arrested this week on charges of stealing more than 20 identities previously had his federal prison sentence commuted by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Monday arrested 42-year-old Eric L. Lemon in Collier County on 14 counts of possession of stolen credit cards and two counts of unlawful possession of five or more persons’ personal identification. Lemon was released Tuesday after posting $74,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, FHP troopers stopped a white Maserati coming from Miami for dark tint on the windows. The arrest report claimed that a K9 alert lead to what the trooper described as a “probable cause” search. That turned up a bag with cash in small bills, three red pills along with “an unknown brown substance.”

The trooper used that as reason to search the three wallets Lemon carried. The arrest report said one had 21 pieces of identification that didn’t belong to Lemon, nine gift cards, six debit/credit cards, three food stamp cards, a Social Security card, two pieces of Florida identification and a piece of paper with five different names with license numbers and Social Security numbers.

Another wallet had a re-encoded gift card and two debit cards that didn’t belong to Lemon, the report said.

A drug dealing past

Lemon’s criminal past centered on drugs.

Florida Department of Corrections online records shows Lemon did just over nine months in 1995 for three counts of cocaine possession and three counts of cocaine possession with intent to distribute. He was back in a year later for 23 months after another conviction on the same charges, one count each.

Then in 2006, federal court documents show he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics. His guilty plea’s admission of facts says Lemon gave undercover police 10 ounces of crack in exchange for 24-inch DUB Spinner wheels and Nito tires for his 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML 320.

Lemon was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison, putting him in until at least summer 2020. He was released about his four years early on Dec. 1, 2016 after former President Obama commuted his sentence.

Obama “commuted sentences of 214 federal inmates, including six from Tampa Bay, the most commutations granted in a single day in more than a century,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Lemon’s supervised release was terminated on Oct. 6, 2020, according to Tampa federal court documents.

“Neither the United States Probation Office nor the Government opposes early termination. Probation confirms that since December 1, 2016, Defendant has been fully compliant with all conditions of supervision and has successfully completed substance abuse treatment. Accordingly,further supervision is not warranted,” the termination said.

Four more Oath Keepers associates, including Sarasota man, indicted in Capitol insurrection

Recommended Stories

  • Drug dealers duped into using 'encrypted' phones as 800 suspects arrested worldwide

    Messages about drug dealing, money laundering and planned murders were accessed by authorities.

  • WHO says 9 in 10 African countries to miss COVID-19 vaccination goal

    About 90% of African countries will miss a September target to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations against COVID-19 as a third wave of the pandemic looms on the continent, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Thursday. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said the continent required an extra 225 million doses to be able to vaccinate a tenth of its people by September this year. Africa has hit 5 million COVID-19 cases, with the southern Africa region the worst affected, accounting for 37% of total cases, according to a Reuters tally.

  • Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame

    WASHINGTON (AP) — “SKYROCKETING MURDER RATES,” claimed the National Fraternal Order of Police. “An explosion of violent crime," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Democrat-run cities across the country who cut funding for police have seen increases in crime,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

  • Former Miami Dolphin set to make professional lacrosse debut

    Former Miami Dolphin set to make professional lacrosse debut

  • Biden’s First International Test: Can He Save Ukraine From Putin?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyZOLOTE, Ukraine—This could be the most important week for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Crimea in 2014. We will finally discover how serious President Joe Biden is about defending the Ukrainians from Russian aggression.Biden called to reassure Ukraine’s president that he would stand up for them before taking off for a whirlwind European tour that will take in summits with NATO, the European Union, the Group of 7, and finally a hea

  • A better way to communicate with white people about racism

    Anti-racist education should focus not just on the difficulties people of color face, but on their resilience.

  • Ranking all 14 SEC football teams by home-field advantage

    From Vanderbilt to LSU, the difference in home-field advantages at SEC stadium varies but some places are nothing but intimidating.

  • Undercover deputies who fatally shot a Black man in Minneapolis won't be identified

    Authorities said the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Winston Smith Jr. won't be identified after days of protests demanding transparency.

  • Teen charged with capital murder in death of child found in middle of Texas street

    Police said the suspect was familiar with the people in the home where 4-year-old Cash Gernon was taken.

  • Miami rapper Tigoose survived mass shooting. Days later, he died in a car crash, family says

    A Miami rapper known as Tigoose was supposed to perform at a rap concert at El Mula Banquet Hall on May 30, when three people were fatally shot and 20 others wounded. He was not injured in the mass shooting that garnered national attention and came amid a wave of bloodshed on the streets of Miami-Dade County.

  • Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion lawsuit in Macau

    American casino giant Las Vegas Sands is facing a $12 billion lawsuit in a Macau court.Former partner Asian American Entertainment Corporation alleges that Sands breached their contract in order to obtain a casino license in Macau.They're seeking damages worth some 70% of Sands' Macau profits from 2004 to 2022.The case dates back to 2001, when Sands and Asian American jointly submitted a bid for a casino in the former Portuguese colony, the only legal gambling destination in China.According to the lawsuit, Sands switched partners during the process, and teamed up with Hong Kong's Galaxy Entertainment group instead.Sands and Galaxy later went on to win the coveted casino license with a submission Asian American claims was nearly identical to the one they had drafted together.The lawsuit comes as the casino titan faces plummeting revenue due to travel restrictions, and just a few months before its license in Macau expires.Sands has been battling Asian American's claims since 2007, when the case was first launched in the United States.The case there was dismissed for statute of limitations and procedural reasons and later lodged in Macau.The company declined to comment, but has consistently maintained that the case has "no merit."The trial is set to begin on June 16.

  • U.S. pledges investment in Mexico to stem migration

    The United States on Tuesday pledged $130 million to Mexico over the next three years to support workers’ rights and help stem migration.The promise made by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris comes after bilateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.It’s part of a longer trip to address surging migration to the U.S.-Mexico border from Northern Triangle countries, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador."I'm proud to report that the agreements that we have reached, again, are the result of all of the work leading up to this this week, and they are very tangible and very specific. Do I declare this trip a success? Yes, I do."U.S. President Joe Biden asked Harris to lead migration efforts, after the number of migrant families detained at the U.S.-Mexico border skyrocketed earlier this year.Much of her trip, which included a stop in Guatemala, focused on root causes of migration, like corruption and the lack of economic opportunity.“If it is a priority to us to be concerned about what is happening at our border, then it must be a priority for us to understand why people leave.”In a statement, the U.S. said it will support infrastructure initiatives, like farming, housing and tourism in the southern Mexico region bordering Guatemala.Mexico and the U.S. will meet again in September to flesh out an investment deal.

  • Celebrations (and questions) greet US vaccine donation plan

    Health officials and experts around the world on Thursday welcomed a U.S. plan to donate 500 million more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, but the celebrations came with hesitation. For instance, when exactly will those vaccines reach regions left behind in the global race and that are feeling the bite right now with deadly new waves of virus infections? The Biden administration's promise to purchase and share Pfizer vaccines was “clearly a cause for celebration,” said Dr. John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, particularly at a time when virus infections are aggressively increasing on the continent, and there are still countries that haven’t administered a single dose.

  • Deputies who fatally shot man in Minneapolis were undercover

    The two sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a Black man during an arrest attempt by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Minneapolis were working undercover at the time so their names will not be released, state investigators said Wednesday. Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, of St. Paul, was killed last Thursday as authorities were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. The U.S. Marshals Service said he was wanted for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

  • Baby rhino born in Israeli zoo

    The baby male, who has not yet been named, was spotted trotting alongside his mother, 11-year-old Rihanna, now a mother of three, the Ramat Gan Safari Park zoo said.The zoo will be monitoring mother and calf for health and safety, the zoo said, while they reside in a designated maternity zone for the next several weeks until the baby is strong enough to join his fellow animals in the safari's African Savanna section.The rhino is of the square lipped or southern white rhinoceros breed, the most common of all rhinos. Though not presently classified as an endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), it still faces a considerable threat of poaching.

  • Minnesota 3rd-degree murder law at issue in ex-cop's appeal

    A prosecutor urged the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who had called 911 in 2017, saying a reversal would make it impossible to prosecute other officers on the same charge. The state law defines third-degree murder as “an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” The high court’s ultimate decision has repercussions for four other ex-officers charged in the death of George Floyd, another high-profile police killing.

  • Opposition leader says Belarus has become 'North Korea of Europe'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on pro-democracy protests and the independent media is turning his nation into "the North Korea of Europe," the country's opposition leader told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged tougher U.S. and European Union sanctions targeting Lukashenko's income sources, including "cronies who finance the regime" and state-run enterprises. She testified by telephone from Prague to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • Salt erosion decaying world's oldest cave painting

    Inside a limestone cave on Indonesia's island of Sulawesi is a sacred slice of history.Apainting of humans with animal characteristics hunting is believed to be the oldest cave painting, dating back nearly 44, 000 years.But in recent years, archaeologists have found that the hand drawn images are starting to decay at a rapid pace - likely caused by climate change.Warming temperatures and the increasing severity of El Nino events have helped speed up salt crystallisation in the cave, effectively "exfoliating" the painting.Archaelogist Basran Burhan, from Griffith University explains more:"The impact is very severe and will destroy the paintings. Of course it is a great loss for us, because this is a very spectacular piece of work by our ancestors, who made these artistic paintings that are full of stories."A paper published by Australian and Indonesian archaeologists in Scientific Reports last month said prolonged drought combined with heavy monsoonal rainfall has created "highly favourable" conditions for the salt crystallisation.The wiping out of the painting would be a great loss for history and culture.For now, archaeologists are monitoring the growth of salt crystals on the cave wall and racing against the clock to try and preserve the art.

  • One girl killed, another injured in gang shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

    An 11-year-old girl was killed at a party, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Brexit Brits Freak Out at ‘Senile’ Biden After He Wades Into Boris Johnson’s Sausage War

    Reuters/Phil NobleDays after the U.S. election, an old clip of Joe Biden went viral in the United Kingdom as people pondered what the end of the Trump era would mean for relations between Britain and America. “Mr. Biden, a quick word for the BBC,” a plummy voiced reporter could be heard saying. “The BBC?” Biden asked, before responding with a cheeky smile: “I’m Irish.”To most viewers in Britain, it was seen as what it was—Biden’s jokey way of brushing off a reporter that he couldn’t be bothered