Florida’s Election Police Force Report show most complaints did not amount to a crime

Florida’s Election Police Force took in hundreds of tips of possible voter fraud or election crimes last year, but a recently released report shows most of those complaints did not amount to a crime.

This is as Governor Ron DeSantis is asking the Florida Legislature to increase funding for the Office of Election Crimes and Security from $1.4 million to nearly $2.2 million.

The Office of Election Crimes and Security published a report Wednesday, showing the office received more than 1300 complaints from other states, government agencies and – reporting possible voter fraud or an election crime.

Channel 9 found of the cases reported to the state’s new election crimes unit, roughly 54 percent have been cleared with no criminal wrongdoing found.

The cases were either closed by the Office or referred to the Division of Elections for voting “list maintenance.”

Law enforcement is still reviewing at least another 141 cases that were referred by the Office.

There’s a question about how many of these cases actually end with convictions.

The 2023 report does not list of total number but mentions only four cases where people were sentenced.

Orlando attorney Roger Weeden has spoken out against the office.

He’s represented people in Central Florida, who have been accused of election crimes by the Office.

“It shows a lack of merit in their endeavors,” Weeden said, talking of the number of complaints received and dismissed.

“We’re concerned with 2024 coming around that there may be more referrals and more attempts to intimidate voters.”

Channel 9 found the Office’s work led to less arrest in 2023 compared to its first four months. The report shows at least 19 arrests for election crimes or voter fraud last year. Eight of the arrests were paid petition gatherers accused of duplicating or forging signatures on forms. This is as campaigns are underway to get voters’ signatures for abortion and recreational marijuana as a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

The Office says it’s been inundated with these complaints and expects more of these types of arrests this year.

“It’s just another way to intimidate organizations. They’re trying to be involved in democracy, trying to get issues before the people, you know, that’s what they should be about, the people should be able to participate in democracy and have their voices heard,” Weeden said.

