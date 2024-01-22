Florida elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar

The election year is gearing up as we head toward the 2024 General Election in November. Floridians will have a lot of choices to make in local, county, state, and national levels, including choosing a president.

Remember, with the changes added in 2022, if you want a vote-by-mail ballot you must request it again every year even if you voted by mail last year. Send your request to your local Supervisor of Elections office no later than 12 days before an election, before the office closes at 5 p.m. You may request a vote-by-mail ballot in person, by mail, email, fax or by phone.

Here are the important dates to add to your 2024 calendar.

2024 election dates to remember in Florida

Presidential preference primary : Tuesday, March 19

Primary Election : Tuesday, Aug. 20

General Election: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Florida 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election dates to remember

In the Presidential Primary Election, members of Florida’s two major political parties choose which presidential candidate they would like to see representing their party in the General Election. This year there will only be a primary for the Republican party as the Florida Democratic Party chose President Joe Biden for this November's ballot back in 2023.

Florida is a closed primary state. You must be registered Republican to vote in a Republican primary, only Democrats may vote in a Democrat primary, and third-party or unaffiliated voters may not vote in either. While you can change your party registration to vote in a different party, it must be done by the registration deadline for that specific election.

Here are the dates you'll need to watch

Feb. 3: This is the deadline for stateside and overseas military, and out-of-country civilians, to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Feb. 8-15: Deadline for county clerks to mail out domestic ballots.

Feb. 20 : This is the last day to register to vote, or for voters to change their party before voting in the primary election. You must choose a party to be permitted to vote in that party's primary election.

March 7: Final deadline for vote-by-mail requests.

March 9-16: Early voting opens statewide. Optional earlier dates may be offered on a county-by-county basis.

March 19: Presidential Preference Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in whatever time zone you live in. Any voters still in line at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot however long it takes.

Florida 2024 Primary Election dates to remember

Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices in the general election, as well as state and county offices.

July 6: This is the deadline for stateside and overseas military, and out-of-country civilians, to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

July 11-18: Deadline for county clerks to mail out domestic ballots.

July 22 : This is the last day to register to vote, or for voters to change their party before voting in the primary election. You must choose a party to be permitted to vote in that party's primary election.

Aug. 8: Final deadline for vote-by-mail requests.

Aug. 10 -17: Early voting opens statewide. Optional earlier dates may be offered on a county-by-county basis.

Aug. 20: Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in whatever time zone you live in. Any voters still in line at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot however long it takes.

Dates to remember ahead of the 2024 Florida General Election

Sept. 21: This is the deadline for stateside and overseas military, and out-of-country civilians, to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Sept. 26 - Oct. 3: Deadline for county clerks to mail out domestic ballots.

Oct. 7 : This is the last day to register to vote.

Oct. 24: Final deadline for vote-by-mail requests.

Oct. 26 - Nov. 2: Early voting opens statewide. Optional earlier dates may be offered on a county-by-county basis.

Nov. 5: Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in whatever time zone you live in. Any voters still in line at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot however long it takes.

