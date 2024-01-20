Florida ex-con arrested for stealing Walmart register, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested for stealing a cash register from Walmart in Florida, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said during the theft at a Palm Coast Walmart on Dec. 10, 43-year-old John Michael Wakefield, of Wellington, was confronted by an employee, who he then shoved out of the way.

Detectives used facial recognition, his grey Hyundai SUV and his distinct red “Key West” T-shirt to eventually track and apprehend him in Ocoee. Inside his vehicle was that same “Key West” shirt, along with methamphetamine, a ski mask, and a “realistic looking” airsoft pellet gun.

“This dirtbag made the mistake of coming to Flagler County to commit his crime not knowing we have extensive technology, and an amazing RTCC and investigative team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He didn’t learn from his previous time behind bars and hopefully the courts will send him back to prison. I commend our investigative team, our Real Time Crime Center team, and the Florida Highway Patrol for bringing him to justice and ending his crime spree.”

Wakefield is a convicted felon who spent 10 years behind bars for armed robbery. He was released in 2021. He has a history of trafficking and possessing narcotics, grand theft, and robbery.

Wakefield is being held at the Orange County Corrections Facility and once transferred to a Flagler County detention facility, he will be held on a $60,000 bond.

