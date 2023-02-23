Florida to execute Donald Dillbeck tonight for 1990 Tallahassee murder

STARKE — The state is set to execute Donald David Dillbeck on Thursday evening, three decades after he stabbed Faye Vann outside the Tallahassee Mall.

Dillbeck would be the first person Florida has executed in 3 ½ years, and the 100th since the state resumed capital punishment in 1979.

A request to stay the execution was denied late Wednesday in the U.S. Supreme Court. Barring a last-minute delay, Dillbeck will be executed at 6 p.m. by lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke.

It’s happening as Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers voice renewed interest in capital punishment — and in making it easier for juries and judges to impose the harshest penalty available under Florida law.

DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant Jan. 23. The same day, the governor suggested in a speech to the Florida Sheriff’s Association that a jury vote of 8-4 should be the minimum threshold to recommend the death penalty. Legislation pending in the Florida House and Senate would make an 8-4 verdict the minimum, and judges would be allowed to override juries that chose life in prison.

Dillbeck was sent to death row in 1991 after a jury voted 8-4 to recommend the death penalty for Vann’s murder. But it was a bookend to a life long-troubled.

He entered prison in 1979. That year, in his native Indiana, he stabbed a man who caught him trying to steal a radio from a Chevrolet Blazer. Aware that police were looking for him, Dillbeck stole a car and drove to Florida.

He ended up in a park in Fort Myers Beach. It was there, on April 11, 1979, that Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall found him sitting in the stolen vehicle.

Hall tried to search him. Dillbeck tried to run. A scuffle ensued. Dillbeck managed to get ahold of the deputy’s gun and shot him three times.

He was sentenced to life in prison. He was 15.

A decade later, Dillbeck was assigned to a work detail in which he was to help cater an event in Quincy, a small town northwest of Tallahassee. He walked away. Two days later, he was in Tallahassee. He bought a paring knife at Publix.

In his trial, he testified that he’d forgotten how to drive while in prison. He said he intended to steal a car at the Tallahassee Mall by kidnapping the driver and making the person take him to Orlando, where he knew a former prisoner.

He found Vann sitting in her car outside a Gayfers department store. She was waiting for her children, who were inside shopping. When Dillbeck got in, she refused to drive, pulled his hair, bit his hand and pressed the car’s horn.

Dillbeck stabbed her more than 20 times in her throat and abdomen.

The car crashed. Dillbeck fled. Security officers chased him and police arrested him shortly thereafter.

“I’m really sorry of what happened,” he told a judge before he was sentenced. “I’m asking for a life sentence. Not for my sake, but for my parents’ sake. I feel like they’re going to be a victim, too.”

His defense lawyer called the death penalty an “abomination.”

“The only abomination in the courtroom today is Donald Dillbeck,” said prosecutor Tom Kirwin.

New appeals were filed as Dillbeck’s execution approached. Arguments included evidence that he showed signs of fetal alcohol disorder — a condition marked by diminished intelligence, impulsivity, poor decision-making, and low school performance.

His birth mother was described in court as a violent and mentally ill alcoholic who drank heavily during her pregnancy with him. Placed in foster care at age 4 and later adopted, Dillbeck struggled in school and began using drugs as a teenager.

Death penalty opponents staged demonstrations across the state. On Wednesday, the group Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty delivered a letter to DeSantis’ office. It was signed by more than 70 Christian and Jewish leaders, including several from Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“Executing Donald won’t make our state any safer,” the letter stated. “Instead, it says the State of Florida doesn’t care about protecting vulnerable children and it flatly rejects the notion that redemption is always possible.”