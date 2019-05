(Reuters) - A 65-year-old man known as one of Florida's most notorious serial killers who had been convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing eight women in 1984 was executed on Thursday.

The execution of Robert Long was carried out at 6:55 p.m. EDT at Florida State Prison in Raiford, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of Corrections said.





(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)