Florida expected to see freezing temperatures. How cold will it get in Sarasota-Bradenton?

A storm system that passed over the weekend has brought cold weather that may reach freezing temperatures in some parts of Florida. The coldest temperatures are expected to hit Tuesday night.

It’s forecasted to dip as low as 47 degrees Tuesday night in Sarasota-Bradenton. Cool weather will continue throughout the week with a low of 44 degrees forecasted in Manatee County on Wednesday and a wind chill at 39 degrees that’s expected to last less than three hours, according to the National Weather Service.

In Sarasota County, it’s forecasted to be 45 degrees with a wind chill of at least 41 degrees. National Weather Service Forecaster Jennifer Hubbard said to opt for layers. By the afternoon, regional temperatures are expected to return to around 70 degrees.

Will Sarasota-Manatee County see freezing temperatures?

Hubbard said that there’s nothing close to Sarasota or Manatee that will be that cold. It's mainly the panhandle area that will be seeing freezing temperatures.

How normal are these cold temperatures?

This week's cold temperatures are normal for the region's average of the last 30 years which is about 55 degrees, Hubbard said. While it's colder than usual Florida temperatures, the cold air blasts are very typical for this time of year. We’ll have a nice cold front and then a return to warm temperatures, Hubbard said.

What brought this cold front?

The storm system that moved through Florida over the past weekend brought the initial cold front, and it stalled out. The cold air is continuing to move down the state with Tuesday night expected to be the coldest.

How to handle this cold?

Here are some tips from Hubbard and the National Weather Service:

Stay indoors during the morning, if you can.

Dress in layers to easily remove sweaters when the weather warms up in the afternoon.

Keep pets warm.

Protect cold-sensitive plants.

What weather can Sarasota-Bradenton region expect?

Here's what weather Sarasota-Bradenton can expect, according to the National Weather service:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. North, northeast wind is expected at 8 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 47 degrees. Northeast wind is expected at 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 67 degrees. East northeast wind expected qt 9 to 14 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56 degrees. Northeast wind is expected at around 8 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. East-northeast wind is expected at 8 to 14 MPH with gusts as high as 18 MPH.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Northeast wind is expected at 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. East-northeast wind is expected at around 11 MPH.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60 degrees. East-northeast wind is expected at around 11 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. East-northeast wind is expected at around 11 MPH.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a low of around 61 degrees.

