Florida will get an extra 4 hours between the winter and summer solstice. What to know

Goodbye, 4 p.m. sunsets. On Jan. 1, the first sunset of the new year fell squarely on 5 p.m., and the daylight during each subsequent day has stretched longer and longer, albeit only by a minute here and a minute there.

All that leads up to daylight savings time, which is observed in March.

Between Jan. 1 and the end of the month Jan. 31, we'll see 30 extra minutes of daylight, according to calculations from the Old Farmers Almanac.

And if you want to get really excited, between Jan. 1 and the summer solstice on June 20 — the longest day of the year — we'll have an extra 4 hours of daylight for Florida summer fun.

When is sunrise and sunset? When will days get longer in Florida?

These calculations were based on Pensacola, in Northwest Florida.

Date Hours of daylight Sunrise Sunset Jan. 1, 2024 10 hours, 16 minutes 6.44 a.m. 5 p.m. Jan. 15, 2024 10 hours, 26 minutes 6.44 a.m. 5:11 p.m. Feb. 1, 2024 10 hours, 47 minutes 6:38 a.m. 5:26 p.m. Feb. 15, 2024 11 hours, 9 minutes 6:28 a.m. 5:37 p.m. March 1, 2024 11 hours, 36 minutes 6:12 a.m. 5:49 p.m. March 10, daylight saving time begins 11 hours, 52 minutes 7:02 a.m. 6:55 p.m. April 1, 2024 12 hours, 33 minutes 6:35 a.m. 7:09 p.m. April 15, 2024 12 hours, 58 minutes 6:19 a.m. 7:18 p.m.

When does daylight saving time start in 2024?

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, March 10, 2024, when we "spring forward." Yes, we'll lose an hour of sleep.

Those who support ending daylight saving time permanently advocate brighter afternoons and more economic activity. Likely the No. 1 complaint about daylight saving time is the disruption of sleep and habits.

Countdown to daylight saving time 2024

Winter solstice: How many hours of daylight in Florida on the shortest day of the year?

The winter solstice occurred Dec. 21 in 2023. Figures were calculated for Pensacola.

Date Hours of daylight Sunrise Sunset Dec. 21, 2023 10 hours, 13 minutes 6:40 a.m. 4:53 p.m.

Summer solstice: How many hours of daylight in Florida on the longest day of the year?

The summer solstice, or the longest day of the year, will be June 20 in 2024. Figures were calculated for Pensacola.

Date Hours of daylight Sunrise Sunset June 20, 2024 14 hours, 9 minutes 5:45 a.m. 7:55 p.m.

What can you do with an extra 10 minutes?

Over the course of a month, you'll have anywhere from an extra 10 to 20 minutes of new daylight hours. Here are a few ideas of what you can do with them:

Take a walk.

Clean something

Journal

Call or text a friend

Prep a meal or snack

Organize your desk

Pay a bill

Make a list

Pay extra attention to your pet

Laugh at a joke or social media post

Make your grocery list

Listen to music

Play a word game

Contributor: Cheryl McCloud -- USA Today Network Florida

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola daylight hours, winter, summer solstice, hours of sunshine